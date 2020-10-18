VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of October 15, 2020

THE COWSHED is a charity, that providessupport to people of all backgrounds in a time of personal crisis.

The aim of The Cowshed is to provide good quality cleaned and ironed clothes and other essentials free to anyone in need.

It has recently opened a new distribution centre in Winnersh and are looking for more volunteers.

It is currently looking for a couple of volunteers on Fridays to help sort and wash/iron donations between 1pm and 4pm.

WOKINGHAM Job Support Centre is a local charity established around 28 years ago as there is no government Job Centre in the borough.

It operates from an office in the centre of Wokingham town and is open five days per week.

Its aim is to assist both those looking for a better job and also unemployed residents of Wokingham and Bracknell Forest areas to gain employment through the supervised provision of services and facilities not otherwise provided by the Employment Service.

WJSC is looking for two new trustees, to assist with management oversight.

One will ideally have some marketing/publicity skills to employ in support of the day-to-day promotion of the services offered and one will ideally have IT skills to help with the day-to-day running of the office.

Time requirements are variable with around four Trustee meetings a year, one AGM and some ad hoc meetings plus some practical advice and guidance as and when required.

THE FRIENDSHIP Alliance is a project brought together by The Link Visiting Scheme, Age UK Berkshire, Involve Community Services and the Wokingham Volunteer Centre to tackle loneliness, promote friendship and improve the mental and physical wellbeing of residents in Wokingham borough.

We are looking to establish a network of Friendship Champions whose role it would be to promote the Friendship Alliance’s services, actively encourage friendships and develop community spirit.

We are currently running an online FriendshipCafé through Zoom for people to come together weekly for an informal chat and to make some friends.

We would also like to encourage local places such as cafés to reach out to us about setting up a Friendship Table where people can take a seat, feel free to chat and connect with others.

If you organise a group or activity, run your street’s WhatsApp group chat, work in your local café, library, or even if you’re just a friendly person who wants to spend more time in their community, we’d love a few hours of your time.

THE LINK Visiting Scheme reduces loneliness by helping isolated people make friends.

The charity relies on its volunteer Befrienders to improve and enhance the lives of older people.

It does this through quality time and focused attention; a chance to hear stories of days gone by and build a connection.

The Link asks that you give one or two hours per week or per fortnight to visit and offer friendship and support.

Regular visits are for a minimum requirement of at least six months.

The Link provides training before you start visiting and on-going training if you need it.

It has a support structure in place so you can always call on someone if you have any questions or concerns.

It can stay in touch regularly and puts on events so you can meet other volunteers too.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website: www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk