VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of October 22, 2020

Thames Hospice is a local charity providing expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

A vital part of its work is also supporting families and carers.

It costs £8 million every year to keep the hospice running.

Thames Hospice relies on the local community for more than 50% of the funds needed.

It is looking for volunteers to work in one of its shops. The Wokingham store in Peach Street is one such shop: newly refitted store, helping and serving customers, sorting through donations and keeping the shop colourful.

Anyone interested is invited to visit the store for a taster session.

Thrive is a leading charity in the UK that uses gardening to bring about positive changes in the lives of people who are living with disabilities or ill-health, or are isolated, disadvantaged or vulnerable.

It needs someone to support the minibus driver, acting as an escort when collecting and taking home Thrive’s clients from various locations in the area. This is not a driving role.

Some of the tasks the volunteer may be involved in are: supervise clients boarding and disembarking the bus (no lifting required) and general supervision of clients while travelling.

It is looking for someone with: a helpful, sensitive and perceptive disposition, a flexible approach with an ability to work under own initiative and a part of a team and an awareness or experience of, working with people with disabilities.

Volunteers are needed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings between 8am and 10am and afternoons 2.45pm to 4.45pm. One volunteer or several volunteers taking a shift each can do this. Training and support will be given and travel expenses can be claimed.

Please note; there is no public transport from Beech Hill where Thrive is based.

Home-Start supports ordinary parents going through extraordinary times.

Parents can feel exhausted and overwhelmed by the stresses of family life, particularly if we have little support from family and friends when we need it most.

Home-Start has been described as ‘armbands in deep water’ because it offers a lifeline to parents who feel overwhelmed and in desperate need of support, reassurance and friendship by providing them with home-visiting volunteers.

Are you a parent or do you have parenting experience? Do you have two-three hours a week to visit and support a young family within Wokingham Borough?

This will be provided by the volunteer giving remote support, via phone, Zoom, Whatsapp etc and face-to-face support as the volunteer will be required to visit the family in the home when they can.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website: www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk