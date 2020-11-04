VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of October 29, 2020

Sport in Mind is an independent multi-award winning mental health charity that was formed in Reading in 2010 with a simple mission: “To improve the lives of people experiencing mental health problems through sport and physical activity”.

It says it is the UK’s leading mental health sports charity and delivers physical activity projects, such as sport, walking, dance and movement, gardening and exercise sessions, in partnership with the amazing NHS in order to aid recovery, promote mental wellbeing, improve physical health, combat social isolation and empower people to move their lives forward in a positive direction.

Sport in Mind is looking for kind, understanding, enthusiastic and engaged volunteers to assist at a number of sport sessions across Wokingham Borough, Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead.

The charity is currently operating on a reduced timetable with limited sessions across Berkshire, but is hoping that once things start to return to normal we can begin to offer its full range of sessions again.

This is a fun and rewarding opportunity to support vulnerable people in your local community whilst also keeping yourself fit and active.

If you are interested in assisting at a Sport in Mind session now or in the future, get in touch.

The Friendship Alliance is a project brought together by The Link Visiting Scheme, Age UK Berkshire, Involve Community Services and the Wokingham Volunteer Centre to tackle loneliness, promote friendship and improve the mental and physical wellbeing of residents in Wokingham borough.

The Alliance is looking to establish a network of Friendship Champions who will promote its services, actively encourage friendships and develop community spirit.

It is currently running an online Friendship Café through Zoom for people to come together weekly for an informal chat and to make some friends.

It would also like to encourage local places such as cafés to reach out about setting up a Friendship Table where people can take a seat, feel free to chat and connect with others.

If you organise a group or activity, run your street’s WhatsApp group chat, work in your local café, library, or even if you’re just a friendly person who wants to spend more time in their community, the Alliance would welcome a few hours of your time.

Could you be a friendly voice at the end of the phoneline?

The Link Visiting Scheme is looking for volunteers to make regular informal calls to those in need of conversation and a listening ear. This can be at a time to suit you.

An ongoing commitment of at least an hour a week is ideal.

This is aimed at volunteers who can commit on a long-term basis. Guidance and full support and training will be given to ensure you have all you need for your role.

We will call you to discuss in more detail what’s required and will arrange for a DBS check and references.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website: www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk