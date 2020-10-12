VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of October 8, 2020

Do you have leadership skills and some committee or Chairing experience? Would you like to help transform the Board of a highly-valued and well-respected learning disability charity in Wokingham, Berkshire?

The Caring, Listening and Supporting Partnership (CLASP) is a Wokingham-based charity, supporting adults with learning disabilities to speak up for themselves.

Its mission is: ‘To develop independence through self-advocacy for adults living with a learning disability’. It delivers this through workshops and training, providing resources and signposting, and peer support.

CLASP has a small team of staff, volunteers and trustees and are a well-established part of the learning disability community.

It is looking for a new Chair lead the Board and the charity alongside existing trustees, assisted by CLASP’S manager and other employees.

If you have skills and abilities in cooperatively chairing a committee, experience of charity (or corporate) governance, CLASP would welcome you, although support will be given as necessary. This will be a chance to work with staff and trustees to build a Board ready for the future.

You don’t need experience of working with adults with learning disabilities but you must have a willingness to do so.

CLASP is also looking for a new Treasurer to help plan finances and financial strategy. You don’t necessarily need a financial and/or accounting qualification; similarly, experience of SME or charity finance would be useful but not mandatory.

The Wokingham Recovery College gives people with mental health problems the chance to access education, workshops and training programmes designed to help them on their road to recovery.

These courses will be co-produced, devised and delivered by people with personal experience of mental illness working together with mental health professionals.

Do you want to use your mental health experience to educate others? Wokingham Recovery College are looking for a capable and enthusiastic Peer Trainers with excellent organisational, presentation and people skills to join the team.

The role will involve directly teaching students attending the Recovery College, delivering a range of courses, taster sessions and workshops.

Peer trainers will: assist in the co-production, design and delivery of a range of educational courses on mental health and recovery in the Wokingham Recovery College, work under supervision and have direct contact with students, delivering training and support and will be an expert by experience through their own journey of mental health recovery.

Training and ongoing supervision will be provided.

The League of Friends of Reading Hospitals raises funds for patients and staff of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

A committee of Trustees who meet every two months to discuss the general running of the League and to make decisions on Hospital Giving Projects runs the League. It is looking for a Secretary to the Trustees who is well organised, has good communication skills and is familiar with IT.

Experience with Charity Commission requirements, as laid down in the regulations, plus a working knowledge of GDPR would be helpful.

It is also looking for a Treasurer to sit on the Trustees Committee who is well organised, has good communication skills and knowledge and experience of current financial practice relevant to voluntary organisations.

It is looking for someone with knowledge of book-keeping and previous experience in financial control, budgeting and fundraising, as well as good financial analysis skills and an ability to keep accurate records.

The Treasurer will be responsible for ensuring the charity fulfils its duties and responsibilities for its proper financial governance.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website: www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk