VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of September 24, 2020

Homestart Wokingham Borough provides home visiting support to vulnerable families with at least one child under five.

Our team of trained volunteers visit each week and provide a non-judgmental listening ear. We also run family groups to support children get ready for the learning environment and to reduce isolation for families.

We require a new treasurer to join our Board of Trustees. This is a key role in helping Home-Start Wokingham continue to provide its vital service into its 25th year.

Duties include maintaining an overview of the scheme’s financial affairs, ensuring its financial viability and ensuring that proper financial records and procedures are maintained.

Must have financial/accounting experience.

Berkshire Scouts are looking for adult helpers who want to help young people have a great time exploring the great outdoors.

After many months of being stuck inside, unable to meet together, Scout Groups around the area are able to get together – initially with outdoor, socially distanced meetings with restricted group sizes.

The Scouts is all about giving young people and adults skills for life through problem solving, working in a team and building resilience.

Volunteering is really flexible to fit around your work and home life. If you’ve got particular interest, skill or experience we’d love to make sure we get you involved.

Age UK Berkshire offers a Home From Hospital service free of charge to older people who are resident in the Wokingham Borough Council area.

The service is for people who are being discharged from hospital and live alone, to help them through the first couple of weeks and make sure they have what they need to regain their confidence, settle into a routine, and re-adjust to living back at home.

Our volunteer home visitors provide a few hours of social and practical support just after someone has left hospital. The volunteer coordinator makes an initial assessment before your visit, and will tell you what the client needs.

It could be as simple as a cup of tea and a chat, light shopping, accompanying someone to a GP or outpatient appointment, or picking up a prescription.

Qualities needed from the volunteers are; a kind, caring and friendly manner, a desire to make a difference to the lives of older and/or disabled people, an ability to listen to, and have empathy with, clients.

No previous experience is required.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website: www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk