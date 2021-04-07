VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough

Green ‘n’ Tidy provides a basic gardening service for elderly and disabled residents of Wokingham Borough who cannot maintain their own properties, do not have local family support and/or lack the financial resources to employ commercial companies.

This project does not compete with established gardening businesses as it is a charity and the team of volunteers provides basic gardening, including lawn mowing, hedge trimming and weeding, to vulnerable people in need.

It is currently looking for more volunteers to join its Monday team. If you like being outdoors, part of team and helping people in need, please get in touch.

The Link Visiting Scheme aim to reduce loneliness through friendship.

Volunteer befrienders improve and enhance the lives of older people.

This is achieved through quality time and focused attention; a chance to hear stories of days gone by and build a connection.

With covid, The Link has not been able to provide its normal face-to-face service. It would now like recruit and train new volunteers as the situation continues to improve.

Volunteers should give one or two hours per week or fortnight to visit and offer friendship and support. Regular visits have a minimum requirement for at least six months.

The Link provides training and on-going support if needed. There is a support structure in place so you can always call on someone if you have any questions or concerns.

Can you govern a small charity that helps people affected by breast cancer? In particular, do you have social media, marketing, funding or resourcing experience, abilities or skills that would help a charity board?

Chemogiftbags is a very small charity who provide important free gifts for women and men who have undergone a diagnosis for breast cancer and are having chemotherapy.

By providing this free support in a difficult time for cancer patients, Chemogiftbags supports and improves the lives of cancer patients, principally in the Thames Valley.

It is looking for several new trustees to expand the skills and abilities of its board.

You don’t necessarily need experience of people surviving breast cancer, but you must have empathy with its cause and a willingness to help beneficiaries.

In particular, trustees who have any of these areas of expertise are welcomed: social media and marketing, resource gathering and networking, funding, fundraising, grant-writing and business planning and governance.

The focus of a trustee role is strategic and you don’t need to be directly involved in the organisation’s operations on a day-to-day basis, although you’ll need to communicate with other trustees and volunteers.

The charity asks for about 10 hours per month including all meetings, correspondence, communication, etc. This is a voluntary role and reasonable travel expenses may be claimed.

These are just a few of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us by calling: 0118 977 0749, send an email to: volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or log on to: volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see the roles we have to offer.