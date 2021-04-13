VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough

Soulscape is a charity working in partnership with Wokingham and Bracknell schools, supporting young people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

It creates a safe space away from the pressures they face, where they can explore the issues that matter to them.

In 2019, it worked with 2,500 young people in 18 schools. It is looking for a volunteer to join its projects team during the Summer Term.

As someone having excellent presentation and facilitation skills in order to lead face-to-face delivery of the projects in schools, you will share the passion and vision of the charity with a desire to work closely with young people and the wider Soulscape audiences in a creative, engaging way.

The charity says it can make a real lasting difference. You will have the opportunity to empower young people and volunteers and develop their skills.

You will make a significant contribution to improving the lives of the young people in our area. This will also be a real opportunity to use your skills and develop new ones, and expand your knowledge.

You will meet new people, make new friends and be part of a dedicated team, as well as leading others.

The role of the Project and Workshop Coordinator is 25 to 30 hours per week in this role but the hours could be shared by more than one volunteer.

First Days Children’s Charity launched in 2013 in response to needs in the local community in Berkshire. Quite simply: there were people with stuff they didn’t need and people who desperately needed it.

The charity grew quickly and now, it has helped more than 10,000 children, and distributed over 250 tonnes of donated goods.

To help as many families as quickly as possible it needs volunteer drivers to help deliver essential items such as pushchairs, toys, books and hygiene products from it warehouse in Molly Millar’s Lane to locations in Reading, Wokingham and the surrounding area.

It can work around whatever time you have available to offer to help deliver items. There is no requirement to go into any families homes unless pre-agreed.

You need your own vehicle and insurance confirmation, showing you are covered for such volunteering roles.

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is a locally focused charity, supporting the voluntary and community sector and many hundreds of vulnerable residents across Wokingham Borough.

With eight part-time staff and around 700 volunteers, it matches potential volunteers with the charities/voluntary groups that need them, as well as running transport and gardening services that help elderly and/or disabled residents to stay safely in their own homes for longer than might otherwise be possible.

It is seeking several volunteers to join and strengthen our Trustee Board. We would particularly welcome individuals with experience in any of: HR, Fundraising, Communications, Social Media.

Experience as a volunteer is highly desirable.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books. Contact us by calling: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.