VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough

Berkshire West Your Way is part of Together, a national charity working alongside people with mental health issues on their journey to leading fulfilling and independent lives.

We are looking to recruit Peer Support Volunteers to provide one to one support, phone support and facilitate group sessions.

Peer support takes place when people with experience of mental distress support each other towards better wellbeing, as people of equal value and on a reciprocal basis, using their own lived experience as a tool for support.

We know from experience that peer support can help people to take huge strides forward in their recovery.

People who have experienced mental health issues can offer privileged insight and understanding, and draw on their own experiences to help others.

All volunteers are offered a four-day training course and induction, plus additional group and phone support training.

Green ‘n’ Tidy’ provides a basic gardening service for elderly and disabled residents of Wokingham Borough who cannot maintain their own properties, do not have local family support and/or lack the financial resources to employ commercial companies.

This project does not compete with established gardening businesses as we are a charity and the team of volunteers provides basic gardening, including lawn mowing, hedge trimming and weeding, to vulnerable people in need.

We are currently looking for a new Team Leader, ideally on Mondays, but we can look at other days to suit. Must have full driving licence and minimum age 25 due to the van insurance.

The role will involve leading a team of gardeners once a week, coordinating them out in the field with which roles the undertake at each garden along with gardening yourself and driving the van with the equipment between the gardens.

The Friendship Alliance is a project brought together by The Link Visiting Scheme, Age UK Berkshire, Involve Community Services and the Wokingham Volunteer Centre to tackle loneliness, promote friendship and improve the mental and physical wellbeing of residents in Wokingham borough.

We are looking to establish a network of Friendship Champions whose role it would be to promote the Friendship Alliance’s services, actively encourage friendships and develop community spirit.

We are currently running an online Friendship Café through Zoom for people to come together weekly for an informal chat and to make some friends.

We would also like to encourage local places such as cafés to reach out to us about setting up a Friendship Table where people can take a seat, feel free to chat and connect with others.

If you organise a group or activity, run your street’s WhatsApp group chat, work in your local café, library, or even if you’re just a friendly person who wants to spend more time in their community, we’d love a few hours of your time.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books. Contact us by calling: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.