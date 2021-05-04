VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of April 29

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is a locally focused charity, supporting the voluntary and community sector and many hundreds of vulnerable residents across Wokingham Borough.

With our eight part-time staff and around 700 volunteers, we match potential volunteers with the charities/voluntary groups that need them, as well as running transport and gardening services that help elderly and/or disabled residents to stay safely in their own homes for longer than might otherwise be possible.

During the Pandemic we are playing a leading role, with other local groups, in the Wokingham Borough Response.

We are seeking several volunteers to join and strengthen our Trustee Board. We would particularly welcome individuals with experience in any of: HR, Fundraising, Communications, social media. Experience as a volunteer is highly desirable.

We would like to increase the diversity of our board and would welcome applications from all sections of society and backgrounds.

Collectively the trustees: Ensure the charity has a clear vision, mission and strategic direction, and focus on achieving these, monitor the performance of the charity and its culture, ensure the charity complies with all legal and regulatory requirement, act as guardians of the charity’s assets, tangible and intangible, taking all due care over their security, deployment and proper use and ensure the charity’s governance is of the highest possible standard.

Trustees will need to attend six Board meetings a year in Wokingham (but currently via video link) and other meetings and events as may arise.

Minimum time commitment is around 3 hours per month. Maximum time commitment is up to you. Induction and training will be given.

Thames Hospice is the local charity providing expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

Its shop in Wokingham is vital to our fundraising efforts.

The charity is looking for volunteers to help in their newly refitted store, helping and serving customers, sorting through donations and keeping the shop colourful. There are currently slots on a Tuesday and Wednesday morning,

If you are interested, give them a call or pop into the store.

The Link Visiting Scheme provides friendship and reduces social isolation.

Its volunteer Befrienders help improve and enhance the lives of older people. It does this through quality time and focused attention; a chance to hear stories of days gone by and build a connection.

With the covid situation this year, we have not been able to provide our normal face-to-face service.

It plans to resume this as soon as it can, and would like to recruit and train new volunteers who will be ready to go when the time is right.

The Link asks you to give one or two hours per week or per fortnight to visit and offer friendship and support. Regular visits are our minimum requirement for at least six months.

The Link provides training before you start visiting and on-going training if you need it.

It has a support structure in place so you can

always call on someone if you have any questions or concerns.

The Link says that it stays in touch regularly and put on events so you can meet other volunteers too.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.