VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of April 22

Age UK Berkshire has offices in Reading and Newbury. This role is home based but can be undertaken from our Reading office.

Going home after a stay in hospital no matter how long or short it has been, can be very daunting. This can be even more so for those who had an emergency stay in hospital as they were unprepared to go in.

A “check in call” upon their return, and for a couple of weeks after, can really help support the individual and their family. It can also prevent a return visit or stay in hospital.

A friendly chat along with the opportunity to signpost the individual for additional support can really make all the difference.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital are supporting their patients who go home with “Check in calls “provided by Age UK Berkshire who are working with the Friendship Alliance with this important work.

Patients are called one to two days after they are discharged and follow up calls are undertaken as and when necessary, for a couple of weeks until the patients are fully settled at home.

Training will be provided and general information given as to how to look out for concerns and what can be undertaken to provide support.

Hours can be flexible but AGE UK is looking for volunteers who can make a regular, on-going commitment for a few hours on a weekly basis.

Scouts develops young people through fun, challenge and adventure. Scouting in the UK is organised through The Scout Association.

Its purpose is to help young people, aged 6-25 years old, achieve their full physical, intellectual, social and spiritual potential as individuals, as responsible citizens and as members of their local, national and international communities.

With 450,000 members in the UK, Scouting is the largest mixed youth organisation in the country.

Scouting happens in over 130 communities across Berkshire, involving over 9,200 young people from a wide range of backgrounds.

Berkshire Scouts are currently looking for Youth Activity Organisers for our groups in Arborfield and Finchampstead.

This volunteer opportunity involves helping to plan and run the exciting programme of activities for the young people, as well as go on fun trips and outings.

You could get involved.

From abseiling to zorbing, Scouts do it all.

It can offer a free DBS check, free training, masses of career skills, and a great chance to improve a CV.

There’s also plenty of support from fellow volunteers and the chance to meet new people and engage with your community.

The most important part is that it’s fun and incredibly rewarding.

If you would like to support the Scouts, but you would prefer a more ‘behind the scenes role’ then the groups are in need of a Treasurer and an Administrator for the 1st Arborfield Scout Group.

For the role of Treasurer, you will need previous financial experience.

Wokingham Borough Council offers lateral flow tests to key workers and those who need to regularly leave their home for work.

The test centre sites are at Shute End, Wokingham and Sindlesham Court, Sindlesham.

Volunteer marshals are based outside and are required to direct people on arrival and check if they are booked in or a walk-in. Shifts are approximately four hours and two volunteers are required for each shift.

Please note: this is a marshal role and you will not be asked to perform any tests. You will be added to our distribution list and then you will be able to book on to shifts that run Monday to Saturday at your convenience. You do not need to commit to a set slot each day/week, so the role is very flexible and can fit around other commitments. Reliability is essential.

The test centres vary in how busy they are, but this role is vital to help keep the community safe.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books.

Call: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.