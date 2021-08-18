VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of August 12, 2021

Whilst the weather has taken a turn for the worse recently and summer looks as though it may largely have passed us by for this year, your thoughts may be turning to how you could continue, or look to start, a volunteering role in support of your local community.

If that’s the case, or you know of someone who would like to explore the myriad options in our Borough, The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is a great place to start.

Our volunteer portal (details at the end of this column) holds information on many volunteering opportunities across the Borough and spanning all interests and age ranges, from young children and families to people with disabilities, sporting and outdoor activities to our older residents who may be lonely and feel somewhat isolated from those around them.

The Community Transport Scheme operated by The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is actively seeking volunteer drivers to help older or less able residents attend vital medical and related appointments or to attend social activities and help them reconnect with friends old and new.

Using your own car to collect our scheme members, accompany them to the appointment or event and then take them safely home again, not only fulfils an immediate need but also provides friendly support which is greatly appreciated.

We cover your mileage costs and the role is suitable for anyone with a couple of hours or a few days per week available.

If you would like to know more please call the Transport Desk on 0118 978 2446 or email us at transport@wok-vol.org.uk.

Next month will mark the Borough’s first Friendship Month, a series of events and activities across the Borough organised by the Friendship Alliance. This is an initiative led by The Link, Age UK Berkshire, The Wokingham Volunteer Centre and Involve Community and drawing on the support and expertise of many of the Borough’s charities, faith and voluntary organisations.

To support and promote the Alliance we are looking for Friendship Champions, people

who are well connected and prominent in their local community and can help to point people in the direction of groups and activities that may be of interest.

Further details on our activities may be found on Facebook at FriendshipAllianceWokingham and if you would like further details on becoming a Friendship Champion please contact Jayne@linkvisiting.org.

For the gardeners among you, St Mary the Virgin Church in Winnersh is looking for help with basic gardening to keep hedges and garden areas trim as well as help in the autumn to cut up and remove a large pile of branches that has built up over time.

The friendly team is normally active on one Saturday per month and further details are available from alan.hall2000@gmail.com or by calling 0118 978 3927.

If you’re interested in a more regular commitment, a morning or more per week, to help keep gardens under control for those no longer able to maintain their own outdoor space, the Green ‘n’ Tidy Gardening Scheme would love to hear from you either by emailing Paul at gardening@wok-vol.org.uk or calling 0118 979 1340.

n These are just a few of the opportunities on our books. Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.