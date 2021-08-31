VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of August 26, 2021

With restrictions easing and the successful roll out of vaccination programme, we are able to hold our annual Volunteer Recruitment fair this year.

It will take place at Wokingham Town Hall in Saturday, September 25 11am-2pm.

It is a fantastic way to meet a variety of charities who do amazing work in the local area.

Come and see what a difference you can make, and find out what volunteering can do for you.

Do you have few hours or more to spare each week? Maybe you are recently retired? Perhaps your children are at school? Maybe you are not in employment and would like to keep busy while you are looking for your next job? Maybe you work shifts and would like a voluntary role which can fit around them?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then the Wokingham Community Transport Scheme needs you.

All you need is your own car – there is no cost to you as we reimburse all your expenses.

The Scheme provides transport for older people to attend vital medical appointments (hospitals, local doctors, dentists, opticians, physiotherapists) and social trips (shopping, social and lunch clubs, visiting friends/family in hospital/care homes etc.), helping

to relieve loneliness and social isolation.

It’s so much more than just driving, as you wait with the client and provide companionship for them.

Time commitment is very flexible.

If you live in Wokingham, Finchampstead, Winnersh or Barkham and you would like to help, please get in touch.

Feeling connected to people is vital to our wellbeing and happiness.

As a Befriender with Sue Ryder, you’ll provide companionship to people during a difficult time in their lives and enable people to do the things that matter most to them.

You’ll be helping Sue Ryder provide the best possible care to people with life-limiting conditions.

The charity says it takes a completely person-centred approach to all our services and support, which means each befriending relationship will be different.

The role commonly includes; providing regular one-to-one companionship and a supportive relationship, supporting the person to go out and access favourite activities and places, helping with small practical tasks – such as picking up groceries and offering respite by sitting with the person, so their family can take a break.

Survivors of Bereavement (SoBS) is a registered charity founded in 1991 by Alice Middleton MBE.

It has grown to become the only national charity providing dedicated support to adults who have been bereaved by suicide.

The majority of volunteers have been bereaved by suicide themselves, and this experience helps them to empathise and connect with others.

It is looking to recruit group volunteers to either join an existing group in Wokingham or those who would be interested in establishing a new peer-led support group, a minimum of three volunteers required.

Full training and ongoing support is available. Call to discuss the role in more detail.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books. Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.