VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of July 15, 2021

The Wokingham Job Support Centre is a charity serving the Wokingham and Bracknell communities.

It provides free advice to assist both those looking for a better job and also unemployed residents to gain employment through supervised provision of services and facilities not otherwise provided by the government’s Employment Service.

Since inception, the charity has assisted more than 11,000 residents.

Job seekers are offered a blend of support including; assessment, coaching, advice, support on internet applications, IT skills, workshops covering interviewing, writing CVs, use of social media and working for yourself.

The trustees are responsible both for overseeing the strategic direction of the charity and for the management of the organisation including trained volunteers who provide the interface with the clients.

Administrative office work is performed by paid part-time employees. Trustees and volunteers are not remunerated for their work, however, they are entitled to reimbursement of expenses incurred when undertaking charity business.

The charity is looking for up to two additional trustees to replace some who have stepped down and ideally with some IT/systems and/or marketing background, although this is not essential.

The time commitment is no more than 1-2 hours per week and often less.

The 1st Wokingham Scout Group based at the Scout Hut in Evendons, need your help to create everyday adventure.

The group, is looking for enthusiastic adult volunteers to help run activities for young people: Our cub group (ages 8-10) meets Wednesday evenings in term time.

Scouts develops young people through fun, challenge and adventure.

The position is voluntary and primarily involve helping to run the exciting activities with the children, as well as go on fun trips and outings.

We can offer you training, career skills, and a great chance to improve your CV. There’s also plenty of support from fellow volunteers and the chance to meet new people.

The most important part is that it’s fun and incredibly rewarding. We are looking for enthusiastic, fun seeking volunteers who enjoy getting out and about and learning new skills.

We promote flexible volunteering, you can volunteer weekly, fortnightly or monthly, whatever suits your needs.

Green ‘n’ Tidy’ provides a basic gardening service for elderly, vulnerable and disabled residents of Wokingham borough who cannot maintain their own properties, do not have local family support and/or lack the financial resources to employ commercial companies.

This project does not compete with established gardening businesses as we are a charity and the team of volunteers provides basic gardening, including lawn mowing, hedge trimming and weeding, to vulnerable people in need.

We are currently looking for more volunteers to join our teams so if you like being outdoors, part of team and helping people in need, please get in touch now.

