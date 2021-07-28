VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of July 22, 2021

Wokingham Recovery College delivers groups, courses and workshops designed to educate adults about mental health.

Sessions teach skills for self-management of wellbeing and cover life skills, creativity and employment.

The service operates Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm in various community venues across Wokingham and online.

It is looking for volunteers to support the delivery of workshops, groups and courses.

There are also opportunities to support the development of new activities within the service.

Essential for the role: lived experience of mental ill health, willingness to learn, communication skills.

Full training, supervision and ongoing support will be provided for all volunteers.

The next round of training is due to begin in the autumn.

Marie Curie is the charity partner for Legends, tribute concerts across the South of England for the next three years.

This is our first year and it is looking for volunteer help to be charity marshals on the weekend of August 7 and 8, at the Henley on Thames event.

There are two shifts 1pm-5pm or 5pm-9pm.

Working in pairs you will be asked to help direct people, carry a collection bucket / and or a contactless machine, wear a Marie Curie yellow tabard and hat and have a friendly, personably manner.

In return for your volunteering, you will get free entry to the event and up to two free tickets for friends or family who can arrive at any time.

This is great event and the volunteering ask is not strenuous, we want you to have a great time, enjoy the music as well as helping Marie Curie raise some money too.

Minimum age 18.

1st Winnersh Scout Group need your help to create an everyday adventure.

The group is looking for enthusiastic adult volunteers to help run activities for young people: Beavers (age 6-8), Thursday evenings 5.45pm-7pm term time, Cubs (age 8-10), Wednesday evenings 6.30-8pm term-time and Scouts (age 10-14) Monday evenings 7.30-9pm term-time.

Scouts develops young people through fun, challenge and adventure.

The position is voluntary and primarily involve helping to run the exciting activities with the children, as well as go on fun trips and outings.

From abseiling to zorbing, camping to coding, Scouts does it all.

No previous experience required.

Scouts can offer you training, career skills, and a great chance to improve your CV.

There’s also plenty of support from fellow volunteers and the chance to meet new people.

The most important part is that it’s fun and incredibly rewarding.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books. Call: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer