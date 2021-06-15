VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of June 10, 2021

Starting Point supports young people aged 11-25, through three mentoring programmes: Aspire Mentoring, Advance Mentoring & Aware Mentoring.

Aspire Mentoring: Supports young people aged 16-25 into education, employment, and training.

Advance Mentoring: Supports young people aged 11- 19 who are at risk of exclusion from school, have low or no attendance, or are at risk of becoming NEET.

Aware Mentoring: Supports young people aged 11 – 25 who are at risk of exploitation, offending or youth violence.

Mentors are all volunteers, who come from all walks of life and they are keen to journey alongside young people.

They offer practical support – for example, helping a young person come up with a study timetable, helping identify and apply for appropriate employment, education or training opportunities, or access work experience and voluntary placements.

They support the young person with social-emotional development and wellbeing – for example, helping them grow in areas such as confidence, self-esteem, a positive mental attitude, and aspiration.

Mentoring at Starting Point takes a relational, tailored, and holistic approach.

By taking time to get to know mentees and taking a genuine interest in them, the young person is treated as an individual and supported accordingly.

It is through this approach that we see the biggest impact upon the lives of the young people we support. Given this, and to ensure young people are consistently supported, it is important that mentors can commit to a minimum of 12 months of volunteering for around one hour a week.

Starting Point needs passionate volunteers who are enthusiastic about investing in the young people of Reading and the surrounding areas.

The Link Visiting Scheme aims to reduce isolation and loneliness by providing connections and friendships.

It relies on our volunteer Befrienders to improve and enhance the lives of older people.

It does this through quality time and focused attention; a chance to hear stories of days gone by and build a connection.

With the covid situation over the last 18 months, the charity has not been able to provide its normal face-to-face service, however now restrictions are easing The Link has now resumed this, and would like to recruit and train new volunteers to help as it also starts to resume some of its additional activities.

The Link asks that volunteers give one or two hours per week or per fortnight to visit and offer friendship and support.

Regular visits are a minimum requirement for at least six months.

The Link will provide training before volunteers start visiting and on-going training if needed.

The Link has a support structure in place so volunteers can always call on someone if there are any questions or concerns.

It says it stays in touch regularly and put on events so you can meet other volunteers too.

Its existing volunteer team have just been awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service 2021.

Anyone interested in joining this team is invited to get in touch.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books. Call: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.