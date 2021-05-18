VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of May 13

Here are some opportunities to be a volunteer in Wokingham borough right now, giving you a chance to help others.

Volunteer with Epilepsy Berkshire

Epilepsy Berkshire exists to give support to those living with epilepsy.

This is to educate the community and organisations about epilepsy, to facilitate a sense of community ensuring that people do not feel isolated, to bring those together in a social environment where they can feel safe and supported giving support to the newly diagnosed, with help where necessary, such as guidance to organisations that can help them.

Epilepsy Berkshire is now looking to recruit a volunteer, for approximately two hours a week, to help support adult members of a recently-formed charity.

It is looking for an enthusiastic person who has the aptitude and approach required for this social role.

Pre-covid, the charity had taken its first steps, in setting up a support group at St Nicholas Church, Earley. Sessions were provided to meet others in a safe environment. This is currently via Zoom due to Covid-19.

Its ethos is to encourage all members to adopt an inclusive, friendly approach.

In addition, other social activities are planned and take place post Covid. The volunteer would benefit from meeting those who are living with epilepsy.

Initially, this would be via Zoom and later face-to-face.

The volunteer would have the knowledge that there is a challenge to be met, and if successful, could see a major step in providing a significant improvement in community-based resources for this group.

The volunteer would be self-motivated though guidance will be provided from other volunteers of the charity.

Volunteer with The Link Visiting Scheme

The Link Visiting Scheme aims to improve and enhance the lives of older people.

It does this through quality time and focused attention; a chance to hear stories of days gone by and build a connection.

With the covid situation this year, we have not been able to provide our normal face to face service.

The charity plans to resume this as soon as it can.

In the meantime, it would like to recruit and train new volunteers who will be ready to go when the time is right.

The Link asks volunteers to give one or two hours per week or per fortnight to visit and offer friendship and support.

Regular visits are a minimum requirement for at least six months.

The Link provides training before you start visiting and on-going training if you need it.

It has a support structure in place so you can always call on someone if you have any questions or concerns.

The Link stays in touch regularly and puts on events so you can meet other volunteers too.

Volunteer with the Me2 Club

Children with additional needs and disabilities across Wokingham and the surrounding areas are struggling to take part in activities as they need a little extra help to get involved.

By volunteering with Me2 Club, you can help these children make friends, increase their confidence and independence while learning valuable skills yourself!

You need to be a minimum of 16 and able to commit for a couple of hours on an ongoing basis.

How to find out more

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books.

Call: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.