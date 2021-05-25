VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of May 20

First Days Children’s Charity was started in 2013 in response to needs in the local community in Berkshire.

Quite simply: there were people with stuff they didn’t need and people who desperately needed it.

The charity grew very quickly and now, nearly eight years later it has staff and volunteers and have helped more than 10,000 children, and distributed more than 250 tonnes of donated goods.

It is looking for a Volunteer Receptionist to help at its offices in Wokingham.

The role is to be the first point of contact for First Days enquiries, in a number of formats and to manage these enquiries and when appropriate be able to make the judgment to refer the enquiry on to the appropriate person/department.

You with need to have excellent IT skills, including social media usage, high levels of organisation, great communication skills, be friendly and approachable manner, have basic literacy and numeracy skills and be able to commit to volunteering regularly (at least one a week) to suit your availability.

First Days is also looking for Donations and Warehouse assistants.

This role is to help First Days improve the speed in which it provides referrals to its service users, by checking the quality of donations received and ensuring that departments within the warehouse are fully stocked.

Soulscape is a local charity which deliver projects and workshops for young people in schools ensuring they have the space and time they need to feel listened to and connected with the projects and their school community.

It is looking for a Volunteer Project Coordinator.

You will be a self-starter and a team player, able to self-motivate and get your hands dirty.

No two days at Soulscape are ever the same and you will be working in a small team.

A flexible approach to your work, comfortable with change and progress, above all, you will be a people person who values young people.

You will be comfortable in presenting to or communicating with individuals, small groups or large audiences; primarily teenagers and school staff.

Soulscape says it makes a real lasting difference with its projects.

The volunteers will have the opportunity to empower young people and volunteers and develop their skills.

They will make a significant contribution to improving the lives of the young people in our area.

This will also be a real opportunity to use your skills and develop new ones, and expand your knowledge.

You will meet new people, make new friends and be part of a dedicated team, as well as leading others.

The role would be 20-25 hours per week but this could be shared by more than one volunteer.

Soulscape says it is hoping for at least a term’s commitment.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books.

Call: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www. volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.