VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of May 27, 2021

By volunteering with Me2 Club, you can help these children make friends, increase their confidence and independence while learning valuable skills yourself.

Our children and young people want to attend weekly clubs, but their additional needs and disabilities can make it difficult for them to take part in activities that you may have taken for granted.

This includes events and activities such as swimming lessons, Beavers, football, Brownies and more.

The level of support our children need varies, due to the range of additional needs they have.

By becoming friends with one of our young people you can help them overcome their barriers to be included.

We have virtual training courses coming up, so please get in touch if you are interested.

Green ‘n’ Tidy’ provides a basic gardening service for elderly and disabled residents of Wokingham Borough who cannot maintain their own properties, do not have local family support and/or lack the financial resources to employ commercial companies.

This project does not compete with established gardening businesses as we are a charity and the team of volunteers provides basic gardening, including lawn mowing, hedge trimming and weeding, to vulnerable people in need.

We are currently looking for more volunteers to join our teams so if you like being outdoors, part of a team and helping people in need, please get in touch now.

Thames Hospice is the local charity providing expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

A vital part of our work is also supporting their families and carers.

It costs £8 million every year to keep your Hospice running.

Our shop in Wokingham provides vital fundraising help to what we do.

We are looking for volunteers to help in their newly refitted store, helping and serving customers, sorting through donations and keeping the shop colourful.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books. Call: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.