VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of May 6

The British Heart Foundation shop in Wokingham needs some help.

It needs volunteers to help on its tills and out on the shop floor making sure the store looks great.

The volunteers can talk to customers, make them feel welcome, help them find the things they are looking for and inform them of the BHF’s life-saving heart research.

They also serve customers on the till, keep the shop looking fresh and thank everyone who brings in their donations and custom.

It is an opportunity to learn customer service skills and gain experience.

The store’s team says: “Don’t worry if you’re not a confident speaker; with this role all you need is a welcoming and helpful attitude.

“We have a friendly team who can help you, and no experience is necessary.”

First Days Children’s Charity was launched in 2013 in response to needs in the local community in Berkshire.

Quite simply: there were people with stuff they didn’t need and people who desperately needed it.

The charity grew very quickly and now, nearly eight years later it has staff and volunteers and have helped more than 10,000 children, and distributed more than 250 tonnes of donated goods.

To help as many families as it can as quickly as possible First Days says it needs volunteer delivery drivers to help deliver essential items such as pushchairs, toys, books and hygiene products from its warehouse in Molly Millar’s Lane to locations in Reading, Wokingham and the surrounding area.

It says it can work around whatever time you have available to offer to help deliveries. You will need your own vehicle.

ABC to Read says that it believes life is better when everyone can read and express themselves confidently.

Its trained reading mentors provide children with the skills and confidence they need to do just that.

With the current crisis, it feels there is even more need for volunteers as some children may have fallen behind.

Volunteers are currently being trained online and are supporting children virtually while they are not on site in school.

Volunteers support children on a face-to-face basis in schools.

Commitment is ideally twice a week for one-and-a-half hours in the afternoons but once a week will be considered.

The role is extremely rewarding, learning new skills and strengthens our community.

At the current time, the charity will be conducting online interviews and training.

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books. Call: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www. volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.