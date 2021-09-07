VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of September 2, 2021

Oxfam is dedicated to fighting poverty and inequality.

Boost your CV, confidence, and skills by getting customer service and sales experience by volunteering.

Both its Wokingham and Woodley shops are looking for more volunteers.

Oxfam says it will give volunteers training and support so they can help sell lots of goodies each week by providing customers and donors with amazing service.

It asks for four to eight hours per week. The charity says it can be very flexible around parenting, caring, health, employment, education, and any other commitments you have.

Some travel and lunch expenses can be covered too.

Please note Oxfam is unable to take under 18 volunteers at present due to its shops being at capacity with a waiting list.

You will need to be reliable and honest, willing to learn new skills, want to be part of a team with a team and meet new people.

If you have a couple of hours to give to Oxfam as a till operator, online lister, donations sorter or a shop floor merchandiser, then contact Wokingham Volunteer Centre.

The Friendship Alliance is a project brought together by The Link Visiting Scheme, Age UK Berkshire, Involve Community Services and the Wokingham Volunteer Centre to tackle loneliness, promote friendship and improve the mental and physical wellbeing of residents in Wokingham borough.

It is looking to establish a network of Friendship Champions whose role it would be to promote the Friendship Alliance’s services, actively encourage friendships and develop community spirit.

If you organise a group or activity, run your street’s WhatsApp group chat, work in your local café, library, or even if you’re just a friendly person who wants to spend more time in their community, the Alliance would love a few hours of your time.

CPRE Berkshire is the county branch of a national environmental charity. It aims to protect and enhance the English and Berkshire countryside.

It supports national CPRE initiatives such as Quiet Lanes, Dark Skies, recycling, litter abatement etc.

The charity is looking for a new chair, providing direction and focus; chairing the Trustee meetings once every six weeks, based near Theale, line managing the two paid staff; implementing national CPRE programmes and attending national and Southeast CPRE meetings.

The right person will need to have leadership experience and some knowledge of planning would be advantageous. A regard and appreciation of the Berkshire and English countryside and a desire to protect and enhance them is a must.

Anyone interested is asked to email a CV or brief biography, before an informal interview.

Don’t forget to put our Volunteer Recruitment Fair in your diaries.

It will take place at Wokingham Town Hall on Saturday, September 25, from 11am-2pm.

It is a fantastic way to meet a variety of charities who do amazing work in the local area.

Come and see what a difference you can make and find out what volunteering can do for you

These are just a few of the opportunities on our books.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.