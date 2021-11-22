VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of November 18, 2021

Promise Inclusion is a local charity supporting people with learning disabilities and/or autism, their carers and families.

@The Acorn is a social group for people aged 16 upwards with learning disabilities, including those with complex needs held in a local community venue in Wokingham on a Tuesday night 7pm-9pm.

It is looking for volunteers to to liaise with the @the Acorn.

A Co-Ordinator and Support Worker and undertake tasks as directed, to ensure adequate supervision of activities and to help to set up activities and to help tidy away at the end of the session.

Also needed are volunteers who are self-motivated, able to work on own initiative, good communicators, good listeners and an understanding of, and commitment to, meeting the needs of people with a profound learning disabilities/autism and their families.

Promise Inclusion is also looking for a Volunteer Corporate Fundraiser will report directly to the Development Manager and then to the CEO.

The purpose of the role is to develop and increase the fundraising potential of Promise Inclusion (Pinc) through corporate fundraising. The aim is to explore all opportunities to increase funds i.e., regular giving and to expand Pinc’s community and corporate funding to grow revenue.

The ideal candidate needs to be someone comfortable asking for money, with an ability to recognise and capitalise on funding opportunities and be able to build and maintain relationships with funders.

All volunteers are expected to support Pinc’s vision, aims and objectives and embrace its ethos of supporting and safeguarding children and adults with learning disabilities/autism and their families.

Soulscape is a charity that supports children and young people’s physical and mental wellbeing by creating space to explore life.

Its vision is of empowered young people who can think for themselves.

Where young people are under 24/7 pressure, Soulscape wants to see them living freely and discovering new ways to think and be.

Instead of being conformed to the culture around them, Soulscape wants want to see them transformed and transforming their world.

Soulscape is looking for a volunteer administrator to join our delivery team, volunteering approximately 8-10 hours a week. It has a flexible approach and this role can be home and office based.

It is also looking for a Fundraiser. They will have the exciting and varied role of helping to empower, plan and deliver local fundraising events, aided by a team of fundraising volunteers.

The voluneer will use their passion for Soulscape’s work to plan exciting fundraising events and gather innovative ideas to increase awareness of its work and generate income.

Soulscape wants to be able to say ‘yes’ to helping more young people where school budgets are tight, but this is only possible with the support of generous donations from the public.

Schools across the area really value what Soulscape is doing and are constantly asking the charity to come in and run our programmes.

Another role Soulscape needs help with, is a Bid Writer. This role will be instrumental in sourcing and applying for funding opportunities which will allow Soulscape to grow and remain sustainable.

Ideally volunteering with one or two days per week, on a completely flexible basis from home or in the office, the BID writer can help increase Soulscape’s income and visibility so we can deliver more in 2022 and beyond.

Its Soulscape’s 25th Anniversary year and it has events and fundraising opportunities across the year, successful bids will help Soulscape beyond that.

These are just a few roles on our books. Please visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer. If you would like to get in touch with us please call 0118 977 0749 or email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk