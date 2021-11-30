VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of November 25, 2021

CLASP is a local charity supporting adults with learning disabilities to speak up for themselves, so they can lead independent lives and create positive change in the community.

Projects include: a member-led training group who run Learning Disability Awareness Training for support staff, school children and the police; a campaigning group; and the Learning Disability Partnership Board which is a support network for the whole learning disability community.

CLASP needs someone with general administration skills, and a good telephone manner, to do some ad hoc office work for a couple of hours a week.

Some will need to be done in CLASP’s office, however some can be done from home.

The charity says it is a lovely team and can be flexible. However, it needs support with the workload as it gets busier and needs a volunteer to help with a variety of office duties, from stuffing envelopes to creating/updating documents and ringing members and supporters of CLASP.

Younger People With Dementia Berkshire supports those diagnosed with working-age young onset dementia (65 and under) across many Berkshire communities.

Its specialist team provides services so that people with this progressive disease can maintain their skills, wellbeing, creativity, and a sense of purpose in their community.

YPWD provides workshops and support to those with young onset dementia.

Some examples of workshops provided are art, walking, gardening, cooking, furniture restoration, choir, katakanuing, which run across the working week.

It is continually adding to its range of workshops to meet the interests of those with young onset dementia. It currently works with a small team of staff and is always looking for the help of volunteers. It welcomes people, however much time they can offer, to support our attendees at our workshop out in the community, across Berkshire.

Feeling connected to people is vital to our wellbeing and happiness.

As a Befriender with Sue Ryder, volunteers will provide companionship to people during a difficult time in their lives and enable people to do the things that matter most to them.

The volunteers will be helping Sue Ryder provide the best possible care to people with life-limiting conditions.

Sue Ryder takes a completely person-centred approach to all our services and support, which means each befriending relationship will be different. The role commonly includes: providing regular one-to-one companionship and a supportive relationship, supporting the person to go out and access favourite activities and places, helping with small practical tasks – such as picking up groceries, offering respite by sitting with the person, so their family can take a break.

These are just a few roles on our books. Visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer. If you would like to get in touch with us please call 0118 977 0749 or email volunteer@wok-vol.org.