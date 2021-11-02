VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of October 28, 2021

Wokingham Foodbank provides parcels which are nutritionally balanced emergency food to those who need it most.

It delivers these parcels to households in crisis across Wokingham Borough.

Deliveries take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons and we are looking for a volunteer driver to help.

The volunteer will need to use their car, but mileage can be reimbursed.

You will need to have a full clean UK driving license, be physically able to lift heavy bags of tinned food and have a willingness to travel around all of Wokingham Borough. Empathy and reliability are essential.

Wokingham NCT welcomes new and expectant parents.

Its local groups, activities and events are run by volunteers who are often also parents.

The NCT helps forge friendships and raise money for NCT at a local and national level.

It is currently recruiting for two new roles; a first aid coordinator and a web and social media coordinator.

The role of first aid coordinator is to liaise with our first aid service provider (mini-first aid) to organise regular (at least monthly) online baby and child first aid courses, a set-up of online booking system and sending out login details, via email, to attendees, respond to queries, approve any repayments/cancellations and coordinate with other branch members.

It is also looking for a new volunteer web and social media coordinator.

Do you have ideas on how to increase the reach of its Facebook page events? Could you bring new life to the group’s Instagram? Will you enjoy moderating our friendly local parent social group?

Its current branch coordinator currently does this role but wants someone else to take the lead and run forward with their own ideas.

The role will involve promoting NCT locally and nationally on social media, responding to people’s questions and comments on social media and making sure the branch’s webpage is up-to-date and appealing to parents.

You will need to have good web and social media skills, be enthusiastic about NCT, locally and nationally, and be friendly and approachable

The Link Visiting Scheme rely on its volunteer befrienders to improve and enhance the lives of older people.

It does this through quality time and focused attention; a chance to hear stories of days gone by and build a connection.

With the covid pandemic over the last 18 months, The Link has not been able to provide its normal face-to-face service, however now restrictions are easing it has resumed this, and would like to recruit and train new volunteers to help, as it also plans to restart some of its additional activities.

Volunteers are asked to give one or two hours per week or per fortnight to visit and offer friendship and support.

Regular visits have a minimum requirement of at least 6 months.

The Link provides training before you start visiting and on-going training if you need it.

It has a support structure in place so you can always call on someone if you have any questions or concerns.

If you would like to get in touch with Wokingham Volunteer Centre, call 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.