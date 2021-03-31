VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough

The Wokingham Cancer Support Network has been established to support people living in and around the borough that are affected by cancer.

Meeting other people with similar experiences can be invaluable.

Self-help and support groups offer a chance for people to talk to others and come together to share experiences and concerns.

The aim of this project is to support people in a number of ways including direct peer-to-peer support, monthly meet-up groups, an online chat facility and an information/signposting hub.

The group is looking for Cancer Champion Volunteers who will be recruited and trained to deliver support in the home or where needed.

At the moment, this support with be virtual, over the phone or via video call, with the aim to meet up in person in the future.

As a volunteer you will receive professional training to support you in your role. You will be asked to make a regular commitment to help a person you will be matched with. This will vary around discussions and needs of the person being supported.

Crossroads Care Wokingham is looking for a new trustee to join its board of directors.

It is a network partner of Carers Trust, and has been a leading provider of home-based respite breaks for unpaid carers, and the people they care for, in Wokingham, Bracknell and the surrounding areas since 1994.

Its mission is to give unpaid carers the peace of mind to enjoy life alongside caring, by allowing them to take short breaks to enhance their quality of life, and that of those they care for.

This is a non-executive role, and the Board is responsible for the strategic direction of the organisation, ensuring good governance, sound finances, efficient operation and compliance with legal and professional frameworks.

There are currently seven other trustees. The time commitment is seven two-hour meetings per year, plus a small amount of work to be undertaken outside meetings.

The meetings are held bi-monthly at Wokingham Hospital, on Wednesday evenings.

To help achieve a good balance of skills within the Board’s membership, we are particularly keen to recruit someone with a background in procurement, IT or related areas of business.

This is a chance to help make a difference in an important community-based service operating to meet the needs of local carers in a challenging environment.

The Wokingham Recovery College gives people with mental health problems the chance to access education, workshops and training programmes designed to help them on their road to recovery.

These courses will be co-produced, devised and delivered by people with personal experience of mental illness working together with mental health professionals. Do you want to use your mental health experience to educate others?

Wokingham Recovery College is looking for a capable and enthusiastic Peer Trainers with excellent organisational, presentation and people skills to join the team.

The role will involve directly teaching students attending the Recovery College, delivering a range of courses, taster sessions and workshops.

You will be engaging and empowering students in their own recovery, helping them to develop a sense of hope, self-management skills and control over their own lives.

Training and ongoing supervision will be provided.

These are just a few of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us by calling: 0118 977 0749, send an email to: volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or log on to volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see the roles we have to offer.