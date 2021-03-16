VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people Wokingham borough

2nd Woodley Scouts are looking for helpers for their groups that meet on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

The Cubs group is ages eight to 11, and meets on Mondays from 6.30pm-8pm, the Beavers is for those aged five and eight and meet on Tuesdays 6pm-7pm and the Scouts is for ages 10-14 and meets on Tuesdays from 7pm-9pm.

The Scout troop says it is a very inclusive group and support children of all kinds of abilities and needs.

Members take part in all kinds of activities and like to be fun.

The group would welcome help from volunteers aged 14 years plus, who may be completing their Duke of Edinburgh, adult volunteers who can support our groups and general volunteers who could support the groups with building maintenance and/or gardening.

The groups continues to meet virtually with the aim of being back to meeting in person in June.

If you would like to find out what the Scouts do, get in touch.

First Days Children’s Charity was started in 2013 in response to needs in the local community in Berkshire.

Quite simply: there were people with stuff they didn’t need and people who desperately needed it.

The charity grew very quickly and now, nearly eight years later we have staff and volunteers and have helped more than 10,000 children and distributed more than 250 tonnes of donated goods.

To help as many families as quickly as possible, First Days needs volunteer delivery drivers to help deliver essential items such as pushchairs, toys, books and hygiene products from its warehouse in Molly Millars Lane to locations in Reading, Wokingham and the surrounding area.

It can work around whatever time you have available to offer to help deliver items.

You will need your own vehicle and confirmation from your insurance that you are covered for such volunteering roles.

The Friendship Alliance is a project brought together by The Link Visiting Scheme, Age UK Berkshire, Involve Community Services and the Wokingham Volunteer Centre to tackle loneliness, promote friendship and improve the mental and physical wellbeing of residents in Wokingham borough.

It is looking to establish a network of Friendship Champions whose role it would be to promote the Friendship Alliance’s services, actively encourage friendships and develop community spirit.

Currently it is running an online Friendship Café through online meeting software Zoom for people to come together weekly for an informal chat and to make some friends.

We would also like to encourage local places such as cafés to reach out to us about setting up a Friendship Table where people can take a seat,

feel free to chat and connect with others.

If you organise a group or activity, run your street’s WhatsApp group chat, work in your local café, library, or even if you’re just a friendly person who wants to spend more time in their community, the group would love a few hours of your time.

These are just a few of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us by calling: 0118 977 0749, send an email to: volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or log on to www.volunteer wokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.