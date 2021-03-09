VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people Wokingham borough

Girlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK.

Thanks to the dedication and support of 100,000 amazing volunteers, we are active in every part of the UK, giving girls and young women a space where they can be themselves, have fun, build brilliant friendships, gain valuable life skills and make a positive difference to their lives and their communities.

The volunteers contribute more than 10 million hours to guiding every year.

Some give a couple of hours here and there – helping out with driving for trips and holidays, fundraising and events planning, or even compiling the annual accounts for local groups.

Others give their time as leaders or assistant leaders for units, providing girls and young women with a space where they can be themselves.

Whatever your skills and interests, and no matter how much time you have to spare, one of the guiding volunteering roles is bound to suit you.

In Wokingham, Girlguiding is currently looking for a Unit Leader or Unit Helper for Rainbows (to support girls aged five to seven) Brownies (to support girls aged seven to 10) Guides (to support girls aged 10 to 14) and Rangers (to support girls aged 14-18).

The local branch of Samaritans requires the help and support of a volunteer who either has health and safety experience or is willing to learn.

The role will include ensuring that all safety policies and practices are adopted, to carry out risk assessments and consider how risks could be reduced and keeping records of inspections findings, proposing suggested changes to the committee, and developing plans for implementing agreed improvements.

The volunteer must maintain confidentiality at all times, be approachable, organised and honest, understand Samaritans mission, vision and values.

Some knowledge of health and safety regulations would be beneficial.

This role will require attendance at governance meetings which are currently held every six-eight weeks by Zoom.

The Samaritans say they are a small friendly branch and this role is critical for the safety of its volunteers.

ABC to read says it believes life is better when everyone can read and express themselves confidently.

Its trained reading mentors provide children with the skills and confidence they need to do just that.

With the current pandemic, it says it feels there is even more need for volunteers as some children may have fallen behind.

Volunteers are currently being trained on online and are supporting children virtually while they are not on site in school.

When the schools return, volunteers will ideally return to support children on a face to face basis in schools.

Commitment is ideally twice a week for one-and-a-half hours in the afternoons but once a week will be considered. The role is extremely rewarding, learning new skills and strengthens our community.

At the current time, ABC to read will be conducting online interviews and training.

These are just a few of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us by calling: 0118 977 0749, send an email to: volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or log on to www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.