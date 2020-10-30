Volunteers join to clear ‘neglected’ route in Earley

EARLEY is looking a little neater this week thanks to a clean-up operation.

Members of residents association ACER (the Associaton of Cental Earley Residents) tidied up Town Lane on Saturday morning. More than 20 people turned up to help.

It is a popular route for dog walkers, school children and people on their way to Woodley’s precinct.

Joining the volunteers were Labour councillors Andy Croy and Shirley Boyt.

Cllr Croy said: “Residents, councillors and volunteers joined forces to tidy up Town Lane — which joins Earley with Bulmershe.

“It had become narrowed by encroaching vegetation and rotting leaves while the surface was starting to accumulate loose leaves, which can be slippery when wet.”

And the residents wanted the tidy up the make the lane safer and more pleasant for people.

“The picture does not really do justice to the amount of detritus we removed. A lot was placed in the adjacent woods, to keep it in the local ecosystem,” he continued.

“At a time when we should all be trying to use our cars less, we must do everything we can to encourage active travel, that is, walking and cycling. The tidy-up has made the useable area wider and improved sightlines.”

And Cllr Croy said that work would continue to protect the lane.

“We will be following up with Earley Town Council, Woodley Town Council and Wokingham Borough Council to see how we can further improve the condition of this otherwise neglected route,” he said.

“We will be keeping our eye on it and will be back later to remove more of the autumn leaf fall.”