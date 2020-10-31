Volunteers needed for research study

A NEW study aimed at helping older people at risk stay out of hospital is looking for volunteers.

The University of Oxford trial is testing existing treatments for older patients in the community with moderate symptoms of the disease or a positive test for Covid-19.

The volunteers will be taking part in a Platform Randomised trial of Interventions against COVID-19 in older people (PRINCIPLE) trial.

Funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), it is evaluating whether a short course of antibiotics azithromycin or doxycycline can reduce the severity of Coronavirus symptoms in vulnerable groups and help avoid hospital admission.

People aged 50 to 64 with at least one of the following conditions can apply to take part: · weakened immune system due to a serious illness or medication (e.g. chemotherapy)​; heart disease or high blood pressure​; asthma or lung disease​; known diabetes; liver disease; stroke or neurological problem​; obesity.

Dr Christopher Keast of The Boathouse Surgery, Pangbourne, Reading, one of the participating practices, said: “Covid-19 is a new disease and it’s only by testing treatments through research that their effectiveness can be ascertained.

“We can then use this information in our clinical practice to reduce the symptoms of Covid-19 and reduce hospital admissions and mortality.

“Without patients volunteering to take part in research, there will be no treatments or vaccines for Covid-19. We all have a duty to help where we can to overcome this global pandemic.”

Those wishing to take part can register via 11 GP surgeries including the Wokingham Medical Centre and Crowthorne’s New Wokingham Road Surgery and Ringmead Medical Practice. They can also pre-screen for the trial at home via an online questionnaire.

To register online visit principletrial.org or call 0800 138 0880.