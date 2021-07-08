Volunteers to help shape Wokingham Wellbeing Service with forum later this month

TWO MENTAL health forums will be held later this month for residents to share their mental health and wellbeing needs.

The free community events will be hosted by the newly established Wokingham Wellbeing Service.

Residents who have completed mental health first aid training are invited to attend the Mental Health First Aiders in Wokingham forum on Thursday, July 15, between 2pm and 3.30pm.

It will allow people to share their experiences and challenges, and to discuss how their skills, both individually and collectively, can be used to help residents suffering from mental health issues.

On Tuesday, July 27, the ‘Mental Health & Wellbeing Community Alliance’ forum will be open to voluntary or community sector groups that have a focus on improving mental health.

It will run at the same time in the afternoon.

Facilitated by Oxfordshire Mind, the Alliance aims to integrate voluntary services to improve the experience of people accessing support.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care and public health at the borough council, said the pilot scheme would provide residents with an efficient and effective service that offers quality support, at the right time.

“We have a duty to protect the vulnerable, and the two forum events are an excellent opportunity for those who have an interest or work in services to improve wellbeing, to get involved and help their local community,” the councillor said.

Claire Shropshall, who is managing the project on behalf of Oxfordshire Mind, said she is excited to begin the next phase.

“It’s a privilege to be able to support the Wokingham community to identify and respond to local mental health needs in such a collaborative way,” she said.

“Our heartfelt thanks goes out to all our partners across the borough for their continued support with launching the new Wokingham Wellbeing Service.”

The service is an eighteen-month pilot to help people struggling with mental health issues, as well as anxiety, isolation, and stress.

Organisations from VCS organisations or groups can book free tickets to the Tuesday, July 27, forum by visiting the Eventbrite website.

Residents that are trained mental health first aiders can book tickets to the Thursday, July 15, on the Eventbrite website.