VOTE 2021: All the candidates standing across Wokingham borough – and the PCC candidates

The closing date for nominations in this year’s local elections has now passed and the candidates can be revealed.
There are 18 wards in Wokingham borough up for election – the council operates on a thirds principal: a third of seats are contested each year, except for the fourth year where there are no local elections.
This year, it is possible that the council could go to no overall control, or see the balance of power change.
For more details see next Thursday’s print edition of Wokingham.Today
Ward pages will launch over the coming week.
Bulmershe & Whitegates Ward
- Andy Croy, Labour
- Sheila Jordan, Lib Dem
- Smauel Langlois, Green Party
- Fiona Morley, Freedom Alliance
- Shahid Younis, Conservative
Charvil Ward
- Sam Akhtar, Conservative
- Martin Alder, Lib Dem
- Brian Scott, Labour
- Kathy Smith, Green
Emmbrook Ward
- UllaKarin Clark, Conservative
- Morag Malvern, Lib Dem
- Llewelyn Reed-Jones, Labour
Evendons Ward
- Daniel Hinton, Conservative
- Annette Medhurst, Labour
- Ian Shenton, Lib Dem
- Louise Timlin, Women’s Equality Party
Finchampstead North Ward
- Martyn Foss, Green
- Alex Freeney, Labour
- Charles Margetts, Conservative
- Jordan Montgomery, Lib Dem
Finchampstead South
- Mike Eytle, Lib Dem
- Rebecca Margetts, Finchampstead
- Grace Tapping, Labour
Hawkedon Ward
- Mark Craske, Labour
- Clive Jones, Lib Dem
- Eileen Kessel, Conservative
Hillside Ward
- Wes Budd, Lib Dem
- Pauline Jorgensen, Conservative
- Hari Sarasan, Labour
Hurst Ward
- Paul Montie, Labour
- Brent Smith, Green
- Wayne Smith, Conservative
- Sam Turvey, Lib Dem
Loddon Ward
- Anne Chadwick, Conservative
- Majid Nagra, Labour
- Beth Rowland, Lib Dem
- James Towell, Green
Maiden Erlegh Ward
- Andrew Gray, Labour
- Norman Jorgensen, Conservative
- Russell Seymour, Green
- Mike Smith, Lib Dem
Norreys Ward
- Jane Ainslie, Lib Dem
- Phil Cunnington, Conservative
- Nick Fox, Labour
Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe Ward
- Martijn Andrea, Lib Dem
- Stuart Crainer, Labour
- John Halsall, Conservative
Shinfield South ward
- Chris Johnson, Lib Dem
- Marcus McDowell, Labour
- Jakie Rance, Conservative
Twyford ward
- Martin coule, Green
- Lindsay Ferris, Lib Dem
- Caroline Hill, Labour
- Grant Woolner, Conservative
Wescott Ward
- Peter Dennis, Lib Dem
- Colin Heath, Labour
- Julian McGhee-Sumner, Conservative
Winnersh
- Karen Clyde, Freedom Alliance
- Bernadatte Mitra, Conservative
- Allan Murungi, Labour
- Rachell Shepherd-Dubey, Lib Dem
Wokingham Without
- Robert Comber, Lib Dem
- Pauline Heilliar-Symons, Conservative
- Brent Lees, Labour
PCC Elections
- Matthew Barber, Conservative
- Laetisia Carter, Labour and Co-operative
- John Howson, Lib Dem
- Alan Robinson, Indpendent
Woodley Town Council by-election
Coronation East Ward
- Gregory Bello, Labour
- Robert Horskins, Conservative
- Paddy Power, Lib Dem
Wokingham town council by-election
Wescott West Ward
- Michelle Douglas, Conservative
- Mariangela Ferrai, Lib Dem
- Colin Heath, Labour