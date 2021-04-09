VOTE 2021: All the candidates standing across Wokingham borough – and the PCC candidates

Wokingham.Today

The closing date for nominations in this year’s local elections has now passed and the candidates can be revealed.

There are 18 wards in Wokingham borough up for election – the council operates on a thirds principal: a third of seats are contested each year, except for the fourth year where there are no local elections.

This year, it is possible that the council could go to no overall control, or see the balance of power change.

Ward pages will launch over the coming week.

Bulmershe & Whitegates Ward

  • Andy Croy, Labour
  • Sheila Jordan, Lib Dem
  • Smauel Langlois, Green Party
  • Fiona Morley, Freedom Alliance
  • Shahid Younis, Conservative

Charvil Ward

  • Sam Akhtar, Conservative
  • Martin Alder, Lib Dem
  • Brian Scott, Labour
  • Kathy Smith, Green

Emmbrook Ward

  • UllaKarin Clark, Conservative
  • Morag Malvern, Lib Dem
  • Llewelyn Reed-Jones, Labour

Evendons Ward

  • Daniel Hinton, Conservative
  • Annette Medhurst, Labour
  • Ian Shenton, Lib Dem
  • Louise Timlin, Women’s Equality Party

Finchampstead North Ward

  • Martyn Foss, Green
  • Alex Freeney, Labour
  • Charles Margetts, Conservative
  • Jordan Montgomery, Lib Dem

Finchampstead South

  • Mike Eytle, Lib Dem
  • Rebecca Margetts, Finchampstead
  • Grace Tapping, Labour

Hawkedon Ward

  • Mark Craske, Labour
  • Clive Jones, Lib Dem
  • Eileen Kessel, Conservative

Hillside Ward

  • Wes Budd, Lib Dem
  • Pauline Jorgensen, Conservative
  • Hari Sarasan, Labour

Hurst Ward

  • Paul Montie, Labour
  • Brent Smith, Green
  • Wayne Smith, Conservative
  • Sam Turvey, Lib Dem

Loddon Ward

  • Anne Chadwick, Conservative
  • Majid Nagra, Labour
  • Beth Rowland, Lib Dem
  • James Towell, Green

Maiden Erlegh Ward

  • Andrew Gray, Labour
  • Norman Jorgensen, Conservative
  • Russell Seymour, Green
  • Mike Smith, Lib Dem

Norreys Ward

  • Jane Ainslie, Lib Dem
  • Phil Cunnington, Conservative
  • Nick Fox, Labour

Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe Ward

  • Martijn Andrea, Lib Dem
  • Stuart Crainer, Labour
  • John Halsall, Conservative

Shinfield South ward

  • Chris Johnson, Lib Dem
  • Marcus McDowell, Labour
  • Jakie Rance, Conservative

Twyford ward

  • Martin coule, Green
  • Lindsay Ferris, Lib Dem
  • Caroline Hill, Labour
  • Grant Woolner, Conservative

Wescott Ward

  • Peter Dennis, Lib Dem
  • Colin Heath, Labour
  • Julian McGhee-Sumner, Conservative

Winnersh

  • Karen Clyde, Freedom Alliance
  • Bernadatte Mitra, Conservative
  • Allan Murungi, Labour
  • Rachell Shepherd-Dubey, Lib Dem

Wokingham Without

  • Robert Comber, Lib Dem
  • Pauline Heilliar-Symons, Conservative
  • Brent Lees, Labour

PCC Elections

  • Matthew Barber, Conservative
  • Laetisia Carter, Labour and Co-operative
  • John Howson, Lib Dem
  • Alan Robinson, Indpendent

Woodley Town Council by-election

Coronation East Ward

  • Gregory Bello, Labour
  • Robert Horskins, Conservative
  • Paddy Power, Lib Dem

Wokingham town council by-election

Wescott West Ward

  • Michelle Douglas, Conservative
  • Mariangela Ferrai, Lib Dem
  • Colin Heath, Labour

