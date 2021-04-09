VOTE 2021: All the candidates standing across Wokingham borough – and the PCC candidates

The closing date for nominations in this year’s local elections has now passed and the candidates can be revealed.

There are 18 wards in Wokingham borough up for election – the council operates on a thirds principal: a third of seats are contested each year, except for the fourth year where there are no local elections.

This year, it is possible that the council could go to no overall control, or see the balance of power change.

For more details see next Thursday’s print edition of Wokingham.Today

Ward pages will launch over the coming week.

Bulmershe & Whitegates Ward

Andy Croy, Labour

Sheila Jordan, Lib Dem

Smauel Langlois, Green Party

Fiona Morley, Freedom Alliance

Shahid Younis, Conservative

Charvil Ward

Sam Akhtar, Conservative

Martin Alder, Lib Dem

Brian Scott, Labour

Kathy Smith, Green

Emmbrook Ward

UllaKarin Clark, Conservative

Morag Malvern, Lib Dem

Llewelyn Reed-Jones, Labour

Evendons Ward

Daniel Hinton, Conservative

Annette Medhurst, Labour

Ian Shenton, Lib Dem

Louise Timlin, Women’s Equality Party

Finchampstead North Ward

Martyn Foss, Green

Alex Freeney, Labour

Charles Margetts, Conservative

Jordan Montgomery, Lib Dem

Finchampstead South

Mike Eytle, Lib Dem

Rebecca Margetts, Finchampstead

Grace Tapping, Labour

Hawkedon Ward

Mark Craske, Labour

Clive Jones, Lib Dem

Eileen Kessel, Conservative

Hillside Ward

Wes Budd, Lib Dem

Pauline Jorgensen, Conservative

Hari Sarasan, Labour

Hurst Ward

Paul Montie, Labour

Brent Smith, Green

Wayne Smith, Conservative

Sam Turvey, Lib Dem

Loddon Ward

Anne Chadwick, Conservative

Majid Nagra, Labour

Beth Rowland, Lib Dem

James Towell, Green

Maiden Erlegh Ward

Andrew Gray, Labour

Norman Jorgensen, Conservative

Russell Seymour, Green

Mike Smith, Lib Dem

Norreys Ward

Jane Ainslie, Lib Dem

Phil Cunnington, Conservative

Nick Fox, Labour

Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe Ward

Martijn Andrea, Lib Dem

Stuart Crainer, Labour

John Halsall, Conservative

Shinfield South ward

Chris Johnson, Lib Dem

Marcus McDowell, Labour

Jakie Rance, Conservative

Twyford ward

Martin coule, Green

Lindsay Ferris, Lib Dem

Caroline Hill, Labour

Grant Woolner, Conservative

Wescott Ward

Peter Dennis, Lib Dem

Colin Heath, Labour

Julian McGhee-Sumner, Conservative

Winnersh

Karen Clyde, Freedom Alliance

Bernadatte Mitra, Conservative

Allan Murungi, Labour

Rachell Shepherd-Dubey, Lib Dem

Wokingham Without

Robert Comber, Lib Dem

Pauline Heilliar-Symons, Conservative

Brent Lees, Labour

PCC Elections

Matthew Barber, Conservative

Laetisia Carter, Labour and Co-operative

John Howson, Lib Dem

Alan Robinson, Indpendent

Woodley Town Council by-election

Coronation East Ward

Gregory Bello, Labour

Robert Horskins, Conservative

Paddy Power, Lib Dem

Wokingham town council by-election

Wescott West Ward