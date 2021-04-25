VOTE 2021: Anti-lockdown party Freedom Alliance stands two candidates in Wokingham’s local elections

There are two candidates standing for the Freedom Alliance party in the Wokingham Borough Council elections: Karen Clyde in Winnersh and Fiona Morley in Bulmershe and Whitegates.

Launched last year it says it is a campaigning political party committed to the principles of personal liberty, sovereignty, and human rights.

Freedom Alliance prioritises personal liberty, and the rights and responsibilities of the individual to make their own choices.

Led by veterinary scientist and clinician, Carol Dobson, Freedom Alliance represents a coalition of individuals from across the political spectrum, who are opposed to the restrictions “commonly referred to as lockdown”, and to any and all curtailments of the liberties and human rights of free individuals. This includes any tier system, or policies such as “no jab, no job”.

The party also plans to push for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to understand what has happened since the pandemic began in March last year. It wants to know “why it happened and who, within and outwith the UK, is responsible”.

Dr Dobson, who runs a practice in Scotland, says: “I’m not a career politician, I’m a vet, a scientist, and a mother. But when the country started shutting down around me, disrupting my children’s lives, and causing great distress to colleagues, friends and family, I knew I had to take action.

“Closing down the country in response to an ordinary coronavirus is a dramatic and completely unnecessary overreaction.

“I have studied the data at length, and the statistics clearly show this is not an emergency that warrants this kind of draconian response.”

Ms Morley, a natural emphatic healer from Woodley, says that she wishes to put her energy into spreading awareness and actively involving herself with the Freedom Alliance Party.

She says that everyone has the right to medical autonomy, freedom of choice to travel, carry out business and socialise with friends and family; even in spite of apparent unprecedented times.

She perceives that this is a highly controversial topic however in fairness to the entire world population and the stats, he believes it is possible to live free – respectfully, with integrity and compassion.

And she says that if she was elected she would encourage a humane approach to living which includes allowing people to leave home whenever they choose, operating businesses, speak freely, associate, assemble, protest and the right to refuse medical interventions.