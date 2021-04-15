VOTE 2021: Bulmershe and Whitegates

Polling Stations

Earley Home Guard, 22 Pitts Lane, Earley

Christ Church Hall (Main), Crockhamwell Road, Woodley

2021 Candidates

Andy Croy, Labour

Awaiting candidate’s details



Sheila Jordan, Lib Dem

Shelia Jordan

I have lived in Bulmershe and Whitegates since 2003 and my partner and I have lived in and around the area throughout our lives.

I trained as an accountant and over the past years have worked as an administrator for a number of international development charities.

Away from work, my passions are for crafts, real cider and science fiction.

I believe in Liberal values, a fair, more equal society with opportunities for all, where no one is excluded or left behind.

Samuel Langlois, Green Party

Awaiting candidate’s details

Fiona Morley, Freedom Alliance

Awaiting candidate’s details

Shahid Younis, Conservative

Shahid Younis

Local elections are very important. All the key decisions that impact our daily lives are made at the local level – issues like, planning, education of your children, elderly care, bin collections and local roads & infrastructure.

I was privileged to serve Bulmershe & Whitegates residents until 2019.

During my eight years as your Borough Councillor, I campaigned to improve services.

Living in the ward since 2002, I recognise the issues that impact the residents because I have lived through many of them myself.

I am proud of my involvement in a record of over £30 million investment in Bulmershe & Whitegates, including £6m providing a new sixth form block in Bulmershe College; £6m building a high-quality elderly care home in Fosters Lane; £14m to build a new Bulmershe Leisure Centre and £4.4M extension for Addington School to create 50 additional spaces for children with disability.

In addition, I am heavily involved in the community in charitable and social enterprise work.

In 2005 I co-founded a local charity to improve academic and life chances of young people from vulnerable backgrounds. Over the years thousands of children have benefitted from this programme.

In the last year during the pandemic, I have been leading the “Feeding the homeless” project, where we provided thousands of hot meals to the most vulnerable people in our community.

Public service and to make a positive difference are what drives me to be a local councillor. However, I can only do that with your support on 6th May.

2019 results





2018 result

2016 result

Due to a by-election, two candidates were elected: Andy Croy for Labour and Alison Swaddle for Conservatives

2015 result