VOTE 2021: Candidates urged to sign pledge to protect riverside land by River Thames

A campaign group is urging candidates in Reading and Wokingham’s local elections to pledge to protect land by the River Thames.

Save Our Ancient Riverside (SOAR) wants the potential councillrs to sign a promise to defend green space along the river.

SOAR, which launched in 2017, is a campaign group dedicated to preserving land by the historic Kennetmouth.

In 2019, campaigners convinced Wokingham Borough Council’s planning committee to reject a proposal from Reading Borough Council to build a single lane bus lane bridge over the area, twice.

Now, SOAR is asking candidate councillors across the two boroughs to sign a public pledge, which reads: “I pledge to protect the green corridor alongside our River Thames in the boroughs of Reading and Wokingham and to work with neighbouring authorities to enhance the biodiversity associated with the river environment.”

The pledge says protecting the River Thames’ wildlife corridor will benefit the community by providing shade and reducing “urban heat”, as well as enhancing air quality and wellbeing.

So far, the following wards/candidates/councillors have signed up in Wokingham borough:

Bulmershe and Whitegates Carl Doran Labour Councillor Samuel Langlois The Green Party Candidate Shiley Boyt Labour Councillor Charvil Kathy Smith The Green Party Candidate Twyford MARTIN COULE The Green Party Candidate

SOAR said without support, the riverside could become a road linking the Park and Ride in Thames Valley Park.

According to the campaign group, the coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for green, open spaces.

“It has created a heightened awareness of the relationship between the environment and mental health,” a spokesperson said.

The group argues that green corridors along the River Thames also allow wildlife to move freely, and are “essential” for supporting biodiversity.

The footpath by the River Thames is well used by residents Picture: Phil Creighton

“The Thames Path is not just beloved by locals,” the spokesperson added. “It’s also a national asset and we urge Reading and Wokingham’s politicians to take the progressive step of pledging to protect this beautiful space.”

Now, SOAR is also urging Wokingham Borough Council to designate the Thames Path east of Kennetmouth as a Local Green Space, to protect it from future development.

The group has launched a petition in a bid to raise public support, which currently has 1,500 signatures.

Residents who have signed did so for a number of reasons, including preserving the “tranquil atmosphere” of the path, maintaining a “wild and unkempt area” close to Reading town centre, and protecting the community’s “sanity and health”.

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said the area of land was considered for Local Green Space designation as part of the council’s Local Plan Update, but did not meet the criteria.

“Since then, the council proactively invited nominations from parish and town councils, and other groups,” the spokesperson explained.

They said the council received more than 100 nominations for Local Green Spaces across Wokingham borough.

“In the Kenneth Mouth area, the wider area than the original nomination has now been suggested, as well as additional information provided,” they said.

“The new, wider area incorporates the open space and river frontage along the Thames, and so incorporates a much larger area used for recreation and leisure.”

The spokesperson said the site originally considered as a Local Green Space was far more narrow.

“This wider area is currently being assessed and if found to meet the criteria will be included in the revised draft local plan, which the council will consult on later this year,” they added.

Find out more about SOAR’s petition here: www.change.org/p/wokingham-borough-council-designate-the-thames-path-at-kennetmouth-as-local-green-space