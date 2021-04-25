VOTE 2021: Charvil

Charvil was held by the Conservatives in 2016, despite a challenge from an independent. However, in Vote 2021, there will be a new councillor after Emma Hobbs stands down.

Here are the contenders

Polling Stations

Jubilee Hall

Charvil Village Hall

Charvil Vote 2021 candidates

Sam Akhtar, Conservatives

Martin Alder, Lib Dems

Martin Alder

I have lived within Twyford since 1988, where my wife taught in a local State school and our children attended the Colleton and Piggott Schools. I am currently a member of Twyford Parish Council.

My hobbies include cycling which gives a close-up view of our district and our public assets and helps stimulate ideas as to how to make our area better for all.

If elected, I aim to maintain and enhance the village environment, both in its aesthetics, economy and the health of its people.

Brian Scott, Labour

Brian Scott

Brian has lived in Charvil for 22 years and originally worked in Ruscombe. He is now retired and would welcome the opportunity to give something back to the community now that he has the time and opportunity to so do.

He is married and has a grown-up son who teaches at a local Secondary School.

For the last 22 years of his working life he was a full-time union official for one of the UK’s largest trade unions representing those working in the Post/Mails and Logistics sector. His commitment has always been to advocate the views, opinions and objectives of those he represented and would look to continue to do so if elected as the Councillor for Charvil.

His objective as a Councillor would be to be the voice of Charvil residents by putting them, and their interests, at the forefront of all debates and decisions. He would ensure that a “Forum for Charvil” was established to inform opinion on all issues and challenges.

He is committed to providing a strong opposition in Council to the Conservatives – he says they appear to take residents for granted.

He also believes that all house building in Charvil should cease unless or until an infrastructure plan is in place and for which developers would have a responsible to fund.

Brian says that this election offers residents an opportunity for change and a change for the better. He believes he can make that difference and seeks the support of Charvil residents to do so.

Kathy Smith, Green

