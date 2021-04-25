VOTE 2021: Emmbrook

Emmbrook is a ward in Wokingham with two Lib Dem councillors and, until this election, a Conservative.

UllaKarin Clark is defending her seat, while this will be one of the target seats for the Lib Dems.

There are just three parties contesting this seat.

Polling Stations

2021 candidates

UllaKarin Clark, Conservatives

I have lived in Emmbrook with my family since 1986. My husband was born in Wokingham town and we are now the 4th generation living here.

I have worked hard as your Borough Councillor for 18 years. Ten years ago, I championed the redevelopment of the town centre, the work which is almost completed has resulted in the fresh, new look of Elms Fields which is now a proper town park and the cafes and bars in Peach Place which replaced a car park.

Retailers are attracted to our new, vibrant town centre and, despite the pandemic, over 90% of the retail units are let or under offer. The new Carnival Leisure Centre will open in 2022.

In Emmbrook it is rewarding to see the fruit of my efforts enhancing our community: a new primary school under construction in Matthewsgreen, the 3G playing pitch at Emmbrook school, which is also for community use, a new community centre, two new play parks and a row of shops on Matthewsgreen.

I campaigned for many years to reduce congestion through Emmbrook and am looking forward to the Northern Distributor Road opening soon. This will take traffic away from the town centre.

I am passionate about ensuring all children are educated in good local schools, and proud to be developing a great new Special Educational Needs and Disabilities policy as well as building the new SEND school in nearby Winnersh to provide excellent specialised teaching locally.

Morag Malvern, Lib Dems

Emmbrook has been my home for over thirty years: it’s where I brought up my four children.

I have been an infant school governor, a leader for the Scout Association and Girlguiding, and a carer.

Gardening keeps me active, not just at home but on community projects for Wokingham in Bloom.

I believe access to green spaces is essential in today’s world.

Llewelyn Reed-Jones, Labour

Llewelln Reed-Jones

Llewelyn was born in Sheffield and moved to Wokingham in 2018. He lives Woosehill with his partner.

Llewelyn works as a fleet mechanic and is proud to have spent the Covid pandemic keeping our telecoms, infrastructure, police, and delivery workers on the road. In a Council full of “professional” people believes there is a need for more working class voices on the council.

Llewelyn was dismayed that the Council recently voted to support the third Runway at Heathrow. He was especially surprised that Liberal Democrat councillors in Emmbrook voted for it.

The two main issues that Llewelyn hears about in Emmbrook ward are road safety and anti-social behaviour.

If elected, Llewelyn will campaign on road safety and for traffic calming measures where these are need. He will also forge strong links with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team so that patrols can be put in the right areas.

Llewelyn also recognises that the Council must play its part with much better provision of youth services. Conservative and Liberal Democrat austerity has decimated youth services and now the whole community is paying the price.

