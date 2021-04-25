VOTE 2021: Evendons

Evendons is a ward to watch. Wokingham Town Council Conservative group leader Daniel Hinton is standing for a borough seat, as Dianne King is stepping down.

In recent years, the Lib Dems have mounted a strong challenge, taking two of the three seats in the ward.

Add in a challenge from Women’s Equality Party candidate Louise Timlin and Wokingham Labour’s candidate in the 2019 General Election, Annette Medhurst, and you have a ward packed with heavyweight contenders.

Polling Stations

2021 candidates

Daniel Hinton, Conservatives

It’s little more than a year ago that I led the successful fight to save Denmark Street Car Park from developers wanting to build flats. With the support of nearly 4,000 residents and involving local businesses we succeeded, and the council invested £7.95 million to buy the car park and associated buildings.

Great news for residents who use this car park especially the elderly and disabled who need to park close enough to use that side of town.

Since I became a Town Councillor two years ago, I have been working hard for Evendons residents. Every day I strive to repay those who put their trust in me.

I am now asking for your support again as I want to represent you on the Borough Council as a strong voice; to not only speak out for residents but to get things done.

Married with two sons, I live here in the ward and am deputy chairman of the PTA at my son’s school, helping to raise thousands of pounds to enrich the education provided.

Active on social media, my Facebook group Greener Wokingham is dedicated to helping individuals across the borough to reduce their carbon footprint.

You can read more about my plan for Evendons in my leaflets and online, I want to hear back from you so please share your thoughts and call, message or email me – or simply stop me in the street!

Let’s work together to ensure the best for us, our families and our environment.

Ian Shenton, Lib Dems

With my wife I have lived in Woosehill since 1987, and while originally from the Midlands, I regard Wokingham as my home.

Now retired, I garden, take photographs and volunteer for the National Trust.

I want to use my business experience and interest in environmental matters to work to improve the quality of life of all residents.

Annette Medhurst, Labour

Annette lives with her family in Woosehill, and she is an active member of her local community.

She a trustee at a charity-run pre-school and a parent governor at my daughter’s school. She has held a number of voluntary roles, including work at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and at local schools. She is currently the unpaid manager at a local emergency food distribution charity which supports residents across Wokingham Borough.

Annette believes that the addressing the climate emergency needs to be at the heart of everything we do and inform the decisions that we make. The local Labour Green Vision for Wokingham Borough outlines our hopes for the future with bold non-negotiable commitments including opposing the expansion of Heathrow Airport.

Annette feels passionately that that everyone should have an equal opportunity in life. Working for a charity that supports households struggling with the cost of every day essentials has highlighted to her the challenges many residents face on a day-to-day basis.

Time and time again she hears that property rental is too high leaving households struggling to make ends meet. Our community does not need more expensive executive flats, it needs council houses.

Residents deserve to live in a forward-thinking borough that allows everyone to flourish, provides opportunities for all and thinks about the future for the next generation. To achieve this, we need strong opposition on the council with representation across the political spectrum.

Louise Timlin, Women’s Equality Party

My name is Louise Timlin and I’m leader of the Reading and Wokingham branch of the Women’s Equality Party. I’m standing in Evendons ward for the Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) elections on 6th May 2021.

I have lived in Woosehill for 17 years and I love the community spirit here which has been demonstrated brilliantly during this pandemic. I have two children, a girl aged 12 and a boy aged 13, who go to school locally.

I work as a senior director in the pharmaceutical industry and I am a parent governor at The Holt school.

I’m standing because I want my daughter, and everyone’s daughters growing up in our community to have access to fairer pay, safer streets, safer homes and equal representation in our society.

Violence against women and girls is endemic and rooted in a society which tolerates misogyny and sexism.

Women are disproportionately affected by cuts to services. They are less able to afford housing. It is women who have had to plug the gaps in childcare and social care during this pandemic.

I will ensure that WBC forms a working group to build a robust strategy to tackle violence against women and girls. In all areas, WBC needs to ensure that its policy making takes into consideration issues faced by women and minorities, and I will hold them to account to ensure this happens.

Following this pandemic, we have an opportunity to Build Back Equal. A vote for me is a vote for equality on 6th May, and equality benefits everyone.

