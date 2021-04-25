VOTE 2021: Finchampstead North

Finchampstead North is a pretty safe seat for the Conservatives and the incumbent, Charles Margetts, is seeking relection.

2021 candidates

Charles Margetts, Conservatives

Charles Margetts

I am married with two children and have lived in Finchampstead North for 16 years. I work for a stonemasonry company. I manage a children’s football team at Finchampstead Football Club.

I was elected in 2016 as councillor for Finchampstead North. The key things I have worked on over this time have been

Working with the Keep it Green campaign and speaking at the public appeal against the Gladmans planning application for housing at Sandmartins golf course

Working with residents and speaking at the public appeal against the housing application at 6 Johnson Drive

Lobbying Berkshire superfast broadband to ensure homes in Finchampstead are included on the next wave of high speed broadband in 2021

Woking with residents and speaking at the public appeal against the Gladmans planning application for housing development at Woodcray

Arranging for the California greenway to be lit between Finchampstead Baptist Centre and Aborfield

If elected in May my priorities for Finchampstead North will be

1 – Protecting Finchampstead North from overdevelopment.

I will work with residents groups to fight unsustainable development applications

2 – Support for a Sixth Form at Bohunt School

There is no sixth form facility to the south of Wokingham. Bohunt School have a viable proposal for a sixth form. I will work with them and WBC to make this a reality

3 -A cycleway between Finchampstead and Wokingham

The Finchampstead Road is congested and busy. I will work to achieve an independent cycleway between Finchampstead and Wokingham

Jordan Montgomery, Lib Dems

Jordan Montgomery

I have lived in Wokingham Borough since I was one year old. I love Wokingham as it is a safe, green borough with a friendly community.

I want to be on the Council because: I want to push for more smaller, affordable housing in to help local first-time buyers; protect/improve cycle paths and footpaths to encourage greener transport options; hold the Conservatives to account on their spending and the Council’s rising debt.

I am a local government officer, and previously worked for a mental health charity.

For hobbies I am very interested in cartography and football.

Alexander Freeny, Labour

Alex Freeny

Alex has lived in Wokingham since he was 18 months old and is currently studying Politics Philosophy and Economics at Warwick University.

As half of his degree is Economics, he understands the importance of setting ambitious but also achievable targets.

We have to take the world as it is not as we would like it to be, which means prioritising the most important issues and being prepared to compromise. Covid-19 remains an unprecedented challenge for our Borough but also gives us an opportunity to seriously rethink our priorities moving forward.

Councils around the country are starting to wake up to the alarming consequences of climate change.

We need a serious Green energy plan, which would provide stable employment for thousands and help to reduce our contribution to rising temperatures.

It’s not too late for us to make a difference but it might be if we allow uninterested Conservatives to continue to kick the can down the road.

We can do much better and the people of Finchampstead North deserve a councillor who will fight for Climate survival.

Martyn Foss, Green

