VOTE 2021: Finchampstead South

The 2016 winner, Ian Pittock, was elected a Conservative but resigned as a Lib Dem.

The seat has been vacant for a while, a gap enforced by covid postponing all elections.

2021 candidates

Rebecca Margetts, Conservatives

I am a Finchampstead resident of 16 years and a Finchampstead Parish Councillor. I chair the climate change group and have a deep interest in defending our environment and amongst other things have been working on the development of a new safe cycleway between Finchampstead and Wokingham. I also sit on the rights of way committee.

I am a nurse by background. I currently run my own business and am a Governor of Nine Mile Ride School with responsibility for Safeguarding. These varied roles give me a deep understanding and knowledge of our community and its needs and aspirations.

If elected in May, my priorities for Finchampstead South will be

1 – Protecting Finchampstead South from overdevelopment.

I know how residents value the green space in the area and will work to protect Finchampstead from unsustainable planning applications

2 – Support for a Sixth Form at Bohunt School

Bohunt School has been very popular. However it currently has no sixth form offer. I will lobby the school and WBC to achieve a sixth form for local children.

3 -A cycleway between Finchampstead and Wokingham

In my role on Finchampstead Parish Council we have been developing a plan for a cycleway to Wokingham. I will work to move this forwards

Mike Eytle, Lib Dems

Myself and my family chose to settle in Finchampstead 5 years ago, after I retired from serving 16 years in the Royal Engineers.

The beautiful surrounding countryside, local amenities and the opportunity to get involved in the community attracted us and we feel we have found the perfect place to raise our family.

I am passionate about ensuring that what attracted us to to the village is protected and enhanced and that those with the power to make a difference are held accountable in their decisions and do so with the best interests of the community at its heart.

My three young children attend the local schools of which we are immensely proud and supportive of their hard work and fundraising efforts.

I am a member of the FBC community and I volunteer for two local youth groups that provide opportunities for young people to learn new skills and build key relationships outside of school.

Professionally, I am a chartered engineer and programme manager, and work as a Director in an engineering consultancy, supporting change and infrastructure programmes.

Away from work, I have a passion for current affairs, cycling, running, water-sports, rugby and the great outdoors.

I passionately believe in liberal values and want to see positive change and a fair, more equal society with opportunities for all. With a diverse community growing within Finchampstead I feel well placed to build relationships and represent your views in council matters.

Grace Tapping, Labour

Grace has lived in Wokingham her whole life- barring the three years spent in Warwickshire studying for her degree.

She has been active in campaigning to halt the impacts of climate change – an area where the Conservative council has repeatedly failed to hit the mark – a few more trees do not make for a safer or more sustainable future! She is committed to the formation of a Citizens Assembly on the Climate Emergency and believes the only way to make real positive change is through the involvement of the whole community.

Housing is another area of policy where the Conservatives have failed. There is a significant deficit in social housing and affordable homes for families across the Borough.

While new developments continue to spring up no solution to these problems have been offered and many young people are finding themselves priced out of their hometown. Further issues with the continued development of Wokingham arise in the lack of infrastructure currently in place, from roads to schools.

The Council needs a strong opposition. Labour councillors have made a difference across the borough, stopping unwanted development on the River Thames, and forcing a freeze in councillors pay during a time when many of our key workers are facing pay rises below the rate of inflation. The difference made by Labour councillors can be felt. Grace wants to join them to act in the interests of the residents of Finchampstead South.

