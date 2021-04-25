VOTE 2021: Hawkedon

Deputy Lib Dem leader – and Earley Town Council leader – Clive Jones is defending his seat in an area where the party has been making gains in recent years.

But the Conservatives will be hoping to gain an advantage.

Polling Stations

To be announced

2021 candidates

Eileen Kessel, Conservatives

I came to Earley when, in the early 1980s, this was a new town with great transport links. Fast forward to 2021 and this is still where I live with my husband and where I have built a business.

With over 25 years at a global investment bank, Credit Suisse, I have successfully navigated the business landscape. Now CEO and Co-founder of a Legal Resourcing business I understand the vital importance of financial leadership.

Earley has expanded quicker than anyone could have imagined. Hawkedon is a culturally vibrant Ward, and it deserves to be celebrated. I see its challenges and its potential.

I will champion support for local businesses, residents, the community and organisations in creating a place where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. It’s about you, not me.

Whatever your issue, my overall goal is to deliver effective and timely communications, keeping the local community well informed.

Now working from home, I do not miss my time as a commuter. I love running, everything outdoors and appreciate the importance of access to recreation options supporting good health and wellbeing.

From the start of the pandemic, we knew that vaccines would be our route back to normality. Everyone who has worked to deliver this so successfully is worthy of kudos.

Now that you know a little about me, I want to hear from you. Please call or email me or say hello if you see me out and aboutin Earley.

Clive Jones, Lib Dems

I have lived locally since 1992 and am a retired Company Director.

I am Deputy Leader of the LibDems on Wokingham Borough Council and the Leader of Earley Town Council, where I have worked hard to restore the Council’s finances and restore better governance after 16 years of poor Conservative management.

I led the successful campaign to get an acoustic fence by the M4 and low noise tarmac.

Mark Craske, Labour

Mark has lived in Hawkedon Ward for 28 years and originally worked in Bracknell. Mark now works part-time with the intention of retiring later this year, and would welcome the opportunity to give something back to the community now that he will have the time and opportunity to so do.

Mark’s objective as a Councillor would be to be the voice of Hawkedon Ward residents, putting them, and their interests, at the forefront of all debates and decisions.

In respect of policies, he is opposed to the third runway at Heathrow, basically because the cost and environmental impact is not justified. He is also supportive of council housing and of a more sustainable green approach. This is why, specifically, he wholeheartedly supports Wokingham Borough Labour’s objective of a Citizen’s Assembly on the Climate Emergency which would inform and establish policy for the future.

Mark also believes that all house building in Lower Earley should cease unless or until an infrastructure plan is in place, which developers would have a responsibility to fund.

This election, even at these unusual and challenging times, offers residents an opportunity for change and a change for the better. Mark believes that he can make that difference and seek the support of Hawkedon Ward residents to do so.

2016 results

2019 results