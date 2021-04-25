VOTE 2021: Hillside

Pauline Jorgensen is defending her seat for the Conservatives.

Polling Stations

To be announced

2021 candidates

Pauline Jorgensen, Conservatives

Pauline Jorgensen

As your borough councillor for more than 12 years, I have helped thousands of residents: answering queries, keeping you fully informed on facebook and with regular newsletters.

Always available to offer advice, I work hard to ensure that you receive the excellent council services you deserve.

Executive responsibility for Housing and now for Highways has enabled me to bring real change to improve the lives of residents across the borough.

Here are just some of the things that I’m working on:

– continuing the fight to protect and enhance the green spaces in Earley

– helping local schools with traffic and parking issues

– building new roads and introducing innovations to reduce congestion

– quadrupling our investments in road maintenance and for the first time repairing some of our worn out estate roads.

– investing in more affordable housing otherwise for rent and to buy under help to buy schemes.

– improving paths and cycleways across the Borough, providing access for buggies and wheelchairs and adopting new standards for separated cycle ways

– helping our local businesses, small and large, to access much need covid support grants in these difficult times

I’ve lived in Earley with my husband Norman for 27 years. I am very interested in local history and am researching the surprisingly large number of Earley residents who died in the two world wars.

I am seeking your support so that I can keep working hard for you and making a difference for Hillside Ward.

Wes Budd, Lib Dems

I have lived in the area for 15 years and work in the IT industry as a Partnership and Community Manager.

I am interested in finance and education.

I live in Lower Earley with my partner and two small children.

I want to see good positive change in the area and is concerned that schools have been underfunded for too long.

I also have a passion for personal finance management and want to help residents overcome financial challenges.

Hari Sarasan, Labour

Hari Sarasan

Hari has lived in Hillside for more than 13 years with his family. He works in the financial industry in London and has young daughter who attends the local primary school.

He is a firm believer in local solutions for the local community. He believes that the constituents in Hillside are better served by a strong opposition voice in the council than yet another Conservative councillor. Even though he is standing as a Labour candidate, he promises to put residents’ views ahead of the party view in the council.

Some of the issues he particularly keen to highlight and is passionate about are strong action from the council on climate change and better funded public services.

As the country recovers from the terrible pandemic, a vote for your Labour candidate will be a strong message to the government that we don’t want to go through more years of austerity and another round of public funding cuts.

Hari will work hard for Hillside for the next four years representing residents. A strong and genuine voice in the council for the ward he lives in – that is what Hari promises the residents of Hillside.

2016 results

2019 results