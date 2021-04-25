VOTE 2021: Hurst

Wayne Smith is standing again for the Conservatives.

Wayne Smith, Conservatives

Sam Turvey, Lib Dems

I live in Hurst with my wife and three young children who attend the local schools.

I am a Partner at a leading financial public relations firm where I help businesses to secure and communicate with investors.

I have worked in London, Hong Kong and Dubai.

I am a member of the Hurst Parish Council.

In my free time I enjoy running, following England’s cricket and rugby teams, and reading about Britain’s great adventurers.

Paula Montie, Labour

Paula has lived in Hurst for over 20 years – she loves the village and the borough, especially the open spaces where she enjoys walking with her husband, Martin and their rescue dog, Rusty.

Paula and Martin moved out of London when she was appointed Head of a school in Bracknell. In 2004, she became Head of Polehampton Junior School until her retirement in 2011. After retiring, she was a Chair of Governors and has a particular interest in helping children who experience challenges in their learning.

Apart from her keen interest in education and politics, she also enjoys the theatre and is a member of Progress Theatre Company in Reading.

There are many local issues that need to be addressed such as lack of school places, support for children with special educational needs and disabilities, greater provision for children and young people, protection of our green spaces, truly affordable housing, transport, fly-tipping, speeding etc.

However, there is also a bigger picture to consider. We face unprecedented threats: climate change, work insecurity, an aging population, widening inequality – all of which will affect our everyday lives. These challenges call for new ways of thinking including innovative ways to involve the community and make local government more responsive the people it serves.

Without strong opposition and an injection of fresh ideas, our Council can become complacent and take residents for granted. Local government is strengthened by a strong opposition and Paula would be a strong voice for the residents of Hurst.

Brent Smith, Green

