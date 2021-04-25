Wokingham.Today

VOTE 2021: Hurst

by Phil Creighton0
vote 2021 hurst

Wayne Smith is standing again for the Conservatives.

Polling Stations

2021 candidates

Wayne Smith, Conservatives

Awaiting candidate’s information

Sam Turvey, Lib Dems

I live in Hurst with my wife and three young children who attend the local schools. 

I am a Partner at a leading financial public relations firm where I help businesses to secure and communicate with investors. 

I have worked in London, Hong Kong and Dubai. 

I am a member of the Hurst Parish Council.

In my free time I enjoy running, following England’s cricket and rugby teams, and reading about Britain’s great adventurers. 

Paula Montie, Labour

Paula Montie - vote 2021
Paula Montie

Paula has lived in Hurst for over 20 years – she loves the village and the borough, especially the open spaces where she enjoys walking with her husband, Martin and their rescue dog, Rusty. 

Paula and Martin moved out of London when she was appointed Head of a school in Bracknell. In 2004, she became Head of Polehampton Junior School until her retirement in 2011. After retiring, she was a Chair of Governors and has a particular interest in helping children who experience challenges in their learning.

Apart from her keen interest in education and politics, she also enjoys the theatre and is a member of Progress Theatre Company in Reading.

There are many local issues that need to be addressed such as lack of school places, support for children with special educational needs and disabilities, greater provision for children and young people, protection of our green spaces, truly affordable housing, transport, fly-tipping, speeding etc. 

However, there is also a bigger picture to consider. We face unprecedented threats: climate change, work insecurity, an aging population, widening inequality – all of which will affect our everyday lives. These challenges call for new ways of thinking including innovative ways to involve the community and make local government more responsive the people it serves.  

Without strong opposition and an injection of fresh ideas, our Council can become complacent and take residents for granted. Local government is strengthened by a strong opposition and Paula would be a strong voice for the residents of Hurst.

Brent Smith, Green

Awaiting candidate’s information

2016 results

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

VOTE 2021: Anti-lockdown party Freedom Alliance stands two candidates in Wokingham’s local elections

Phil Creighton

VOTE 2021: Finchampstead North

Phil Creighton

VOTE 2021: Meet Alan Robinson, independent candidate for Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.