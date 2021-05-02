Wokingham.Today

VOTE 2021: Location of polling stations in Wokingham borough

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 6.

Residents who are voting in person or by proxy are asked to wear a face covering, bring their own pen or pencil, keep a safe distance and clean their hands before and after entering the polling station.

It is not necessary to produce a polling card to vote, but it does help the tellers who need to record the name and address of the voter.

Voters should not attend the polling station if they have symptoms of Covid-19, or if they have been asked to self-isolate. There will be provisions in place to apply for an emergency proxy vote if required due to health circumstances.  

Andrew Moulton, assistant director governance at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “It’s important to make sure your voice is heard at the elections in May, and we are putting measures in place to help you cast your vote safely.”

Arborfield

Arborfield Village Hall

Barkham

Barkham Village Hall

Bulmershe and Whitegates

Christ Church Hall, Earley Home Guard Social Club

Charvil

Charvil Village Hall

Coronation

Coronation Hall

St John’s Church

Emmbrook

Emmbrook Village Hall

St Paul’s Parish Rooms

Evendons

Civic Offices, Wokingham Borough Council

Woosehill Community Church

Finchampstead North

California Ratepayers Hall

Finchampstead South

FBC Centre, Gorse Ride North

Finchampstead Sports Pavilion

Hawkedon

Earley CResCent Resource Centre

Maiden Place Community Centre

Hillside

Lower Earley Library

Radstock Community Centre

Hurst

Hurst Village Hall

Loddon

Woodley Baptist Church Centre

Emmanuel Church

Maiden Erlegh

Earley St Peter’s Church Hall

St Nicolas Church Hall

Norreys

The Cornerstone

Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe

Remenham Village Hall

Crazies Hill Village Hall

Wargrave Pavilion

Twyford Room, Loddon Hall

Shinfield North

Shinfield Players Theatre

Whiteknights Primary School

Shinfield South

Three Mile Cross Church Centre

Shinfield Baptist Church

Spencers Wood Pavilion

Sonning

Beech Lodge

Woodford Park Leisure Centre

South Lake

St James Church Centre

Swallowfield

Swallowfield Parish Hall

The Victory Hall

Riseley Memorial hall

Twyford

Loddon Hall

Stanlake Pavilion

Wescott

St Crispins Sports Centre

Salvation Army Hall

Winnersh

St Mary’s Church Hall

Winnersh Community Hall

Wokingham Without

Oaklands Junior School

