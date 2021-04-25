VOTE 2021: Loddon

Independent councillor Richard Dolinski – elected as a Conservative in 2016 – has stood down, so the seat is up for re-election.

All three parties will be eyeing up the seat. Labour will be looking to increase its presence in Woodley, the Lib Dems wanting to see Beth Rowland back in the chamber and the Conservatives will be hoping to reclaim the seat they lost when Dolinski left the party.

2021 candidates

Anne Chadwick, Conservatives

Anne Chadwick

I have been serving the needs of Loddon residents since 2011 when I was first elected as a Loddon Town Councillor for the Airfield area. As a resident of Woodley for 35 years, and living in the Loddon ward, I am fully aware of the things that impact Loddon residents because your issues are my issues.

I am a passionate believer in the youth of Woodley, with my two children having attended Woodley Church of England school in Loddon. I am a STEM Ambassador and attend local careers fairs and school science events encouraging pupils to develop an interest in science and technology. Investment in our youth, by whatever means, is vital for the future of Woodley and the country.

My other passion is the environment with a focus on conservation work and surveys of veteran trees, as well as the overall impact of Climate Change. I was proud to be part of a Town Council that took the lead over other Town Councils and created a Climate Action Plan which is gradually being implemented.

I am committed to cycling. I believe that better and safer routes are needed, and we also need to encourage more walking.

I want the chance to speak up for you, my neighbours, the residents of Loddon. I can only do that if you vote for me and elect me as a Borough Councillor for Loddon.

Beth Rowland, Lib Dems

Beth Rowland

I’ve lived in Woodley for over 40 years and am committed to our community.

I’m a Town Councillor, a school governor, and I’ve served as a Borough Councillor campaigning for better infrastructure and local services.

I want the chance to speak up for Loddon – I need YOUR vote to do that.

Majid Nagra, Labour

Majid Nagra

Majid Nagra is a resident of Loddon ward, where he lives with his wife and family. He is currently serving as a Woodley town councillor for Loddon South ward.

Majid’s normal business as taxi driver was badly affected during the pandemic but as a qualified carer he was able to work on the frontline of providing care. He was greatly moved and felt supported by the “clapping for carers” but is dismayed by the pitiful pay rise offered to nurses this year.

Majid believes the pandemic exposed the failings in our health and social care systems. Now, more than ever, the Council must compensate for a failing government.

Majid is keen to see the Council do as much as it possibly can to not only support carers but also to support small businesses and the self-employed. He would like to use his experience in both sectors to make sure WBC does better in these areas.

As a Woodley Town councillor he has repeatedly raised issues regarding the good governance of the town council. He believes residents want open and transparent decision making at both town and borough council and he is determined to help make this happen. Majid is always looking for ways to support residents and has been working closely with Labour Borough councillors to help resolve various issues for residents.

James Towell, Green

