VOTE 2021: Maiden Erlegh

Norman Jorgensen lost his seat in 2019, and is looking to be re-elected – but the Lib Dems will be looking to consolidate the gains they made in Earley at the same period.

Polling Stations

To be announced

2021 candidates

Norman Jorgensen, Conservatives

Norman Jorgensen

I moved here with my wife Pauline in 1984 for employment opportunities and we identified Earley as a great place to live with good facilities and a friendly community.

Until the pandemic we commuted from here to work in opposite directions along the M4. A scientist by background, I work for companies providing scientific and engineering consultancy.

An active member of the Earley community, I have been knocking on doors, listening to your views and helping people resolve issues for many years.

Until 2019, I was the Leader of Earley Town Council and a member of the Executive at Wokingham Borough Council. I am proud of the record of the Conservative Group when we controlled the Town Council where we kept Council Tax low while expanding services and facilities, including building the new Sol Joel pavilion and reinvigorating the Silverdale Centre.

As Executive Member for Children’s Services I championed providing the best facilities for local schools and the new science block at Maiden Erlegh School opened.

As Executive Member for Environment, Sport and Leisure and being passionate about reducing landfill waste, plastics were added to black box recycling and separate food waste collections introduced.

I also initiated the project to build the new Bulmershe Leisure Centre.

I am seeking your support in the election so I can champion our local area and represent you effectively on the Borough Council, helping keep Earley a great place to live and do business.

Mike Smith, Lib Dems

I am an Earley Town Councillor for Redhatch Ward and sit on the Planning Committee.

I take a keen interest in Environmental issues and love our green spaces.

I live in Maiden Erlegh, having moved here 35 years ago and all my three children went to Earley schools.

I am a Chartered Building Services Engineer and, prior to recent retirement, was involved in construction research for 30 years and worked as a Company Director for 20 years.

Andrew Gray, Labour

Andrew Gray

Andrew has lived in Maiden Erlegh for over five years and works as a music teacher in a local secondary school.

He wants to represent Maiden Erlegh to offer real change from the old, tired local politics in the area. He will be a fresh voice on Wokingham Borough Council that will work hard for residents, and make local politics accessible for everyone.

He cares passionately about the opportunities for young people in the borough and is concerned about the rise in waiting lists for mental health cases.

These will be Andrew’s priorities if he is elected in May.

Russell Seymour, Green

Awaiting candidate’s information

2016 results

2019 results