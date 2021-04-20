VOTE 2021: Meet Laetisia Carter, Labour candidate for Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner

On Thursday, May 6, voters will choose the next Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley. JESS WARREN meets the candidates

THE LABOUR candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in the Thames Valley, said her background in public sector work gives her an advantage over “career politicians”.

Laetisia Carter, said her main priority in policing is to tackle violence against women and girls — and it has been for years.

“Where there is silence, I will be vocal,” she told Wokingham.Today.

Having worked in this area for 16 years, Mrs Carter said the issue is close to her heart.

She said she was “absolutely furious” at the violence against women during the week between International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, including the response to Sarah Everard’s death.

“There was absolute silence from the PCC,” she said.

“Nothing from Matthew Barber, nothing from Anthony Stansfield.

“I wrote to them, and said publicly, where is your reassurance for half of your population, where is your reassurance for women living in Thames Valley that police are there to protect us — and not as perpetrators. I’m yet to have a reply.

“Where we’re different is that I will speak up for what I feel is right.”

Mrs Carter said it is important for her to rebuild public trust in the police, and this begins with opposing the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

“It’s pushing police into a role I don’t think even police officers are comfortable with,” she said. “Shutting down protests that are too noisy — it’s completely undemocratic. The police officers should never be foot soldiers.

“It’s not their role, policing is by consent.”

She said her inbox is full of Thames Valley residents that feel “threatened” by the “authoritarian” move, and said electing a Conservative PCC means they are unlikely to challenge the Government on decisions such as these.

Her other priorities include “visible and accessible policing”, which could see the introduction of “weekly listening events” where residents can have their concerns heard.

“This role really is the voice of the people of Wokingham, the people of Thames Valley,” she said. “It’s the opportunity to hold the police to account, which is so important.

“No PCC should get lost in police bureaucracy — you’re there to question, and listen to where things aren’t working, or where there are frustrations.”

While this may not see a return of a police desk in Wokingham, Mrs Carter said she would look at making police more accessible, especially with response times to live incidents.

Her other priorities include protecting young people, with a focus on preventative work to “raise the profile of the issue”.

She said the rise in knife crime, youth exploitation and county lines show a need to protect vulnerable young people. And she proposed this could be done with more partnership working.

This would expand on existing projects, and involve councils.

“We have an absolute responsibility to make sure young vulnerable people aren’t being drawn to this type of crime and become victims of this type of crime,” she added.

Mrs Carter said she also wants to improve the experience of victims of crime, having previously created a standard operating procedure for victims.

She said there is more that can be done to support residents, particular when it comes to the criminal justice system.

Her final priority is to focus on fraud and cyber crime, which has risen recently.

“We need more information out there to protect vulnerable people,” she said.