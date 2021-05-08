VOTE 2021: Norman Jorgensen’s delight at being elected to Maiden Erlegh

THE new Conservative councillor for Maiden Erlegh has said he is absolutely delighted to be able to represent its residents again.

Norman Jorgensen had a comfortable win in the seat, seeing off a challenge from Mike Smith for the Liberal Democrats.

“I’d just like to thank everyone that supported me during the campaign,” he said. “And I’d also like to thank Ken Miall who was my predecessor.”

Cllr Jorgensen lost his seat two years ago, but his wife Pauline has kept hers. Has it been hard to be at home while she was in the chamber?

“It’s good to be back,” he said, adding that his priority for the next four years would be to sort out local issues.

“Certainly there’s a lot of road repairs needing doing, and I want to ensure people can get to local schools,” he said.

“I will aim to be a good councillor for all residents.

“if they’ve got issues they should come forward, regardless of what political persuasion they are.”