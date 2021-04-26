VOTE 2021: What do the independents stand for?

Wokingham Independents say Wokingham Borough Council change is much needed and long overdue. Although they are not standing in this election, here they set out their vision for the council

A local election is like an end of term for Wokingham Borough Council, with a third of council seats up for election.

How do you rate Wokingham Borough Council’s performance? What would you put in an end of term report? If you feel it could and should be better, then take the opportunity to make a change in May’s elections.

Wokingham currently has three Independent Councillors, who have successfully campaigned on a number of topics, to improve the quality of life of Wokingham’s residents but it has been made harder than it needed to be to make any change by party politics.

Voting on all issues is strictly by party lines. You vote for a candidate to represent your community and they are ‘encouraged’ to vote along party lines.

Is this really representing your community?

Independents don’t think so.

Independents are part of the local community, so their policies generally relate to their town, village, council ward or a combination of all three.

Most importantly they are not tied to any party-political dogma or ideology.

On the other hand, some party candidates don’t even live in the wards they are standing in. They are there simply to represent their party, not your community.

There are some really good Councillors and candidates from all parties. Independents recognise good work irrespective of political association, something others find difficult to do.

This ‘grown up’ approach is one of many behaviours that really differentiate Independents from the parties. We do what we believe is right for residents, not what we are told to do by a few party leaders.

Can Independents achieve?

There are already 33 successful Independent-run Councils in the UK.

Why not Wokingham?

We believe it is time for a more grown up and up-to-date Wokingham Borough Council. Where residents come first not political parties. Where services are truly customer focused. Where residents have a voice that is listened to. Where all Councillors and Officers work together for the benefit of all residents, not just a few.

Where decisions are reached in a democratic way, not decided by a ‘special few’ behind closed doors.

Wokingham’s three Independent Councillors have campaigned continuously, with success to improve the quality of life of Wokingham’s residents. Working with others of all political persuasions, where it is right to do, and standing firmly against when it’s not right.

Some of the things we continue to seek to change or improve;

Ensure all residents have opportunity to have a voice and are listened to

Ensure residents are treated as valued customers

Improve transparency, especially in decision making

Review all processes, such as planning, to ensure residents get a fair and equitable opportunity to participate

Allow residents to be part of all Committees and Working Groups, that directly input into the council decision-making process.

Champion committees and decision-making bodies to be represented by the right person/s including residents (where appropriate) and not simply allocated to political appointees, allowing for proper resident’s participation

Learn from and build on the considerable Independent achievements across the country, including support for a climate emergency, fixing potholes so making roads safer, preserving trees, hedges and our green spaces, supporting care leavers, increasing recycling, and growing local democracy.

Encourage debate and freedom

of speech so all Councillors can have their own opinion. True democracy over party politics. Support moving away from the iniquitous Executive council-run model that puts all the power into a few hands at the expense of the majority of Councillors.

Champion collaborative working across all parties to protect and revive communities, working together to shape and influence local decision-making for the benefit of our residents.

Encourage Council to learn from the flexibility and speed of action that has been demonstrated through Wokingham’s Covid response and adopt lessons learned to benefit residents in the future.

Champion more ‘grown-up’ behaviours in Council meetings and decision making by reducing party politics and increasing focus on residents and action

The only certainty in any election

is that if we keep doing the same things in the same way we will keep getting

the same results.

Independents ask you to use your vote wisely and make it count for an alternative way forward.