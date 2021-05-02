VOTE 2021: Why you won’t hear the results on Thursday night

COUNTING your votes is going to be, like much else this year, very different due to covid.

In normal times, the process starts as soon as polling stations shut up shop and continues until all the votes have been tabulated.

But to ensure the count remains covid-safe, the process is being staggered.

Ballot boxes will be taken to Loddon Valley Leisure Centre and verified on Friday, May 7. The following day, the results will be counted.

Unlike usual elections where candidates, agents and party members can huddle around the tellers, a distance needs to be kept and there is also limited access for the media – but rest assured, Wokingham.Today will be on hand to tell the story throughout the day.

The results will be announced during Saturday by returning officer Andrew Moulton.

And we have to wait a little longer to find out who the borough wants for the role of Police and Crime Commissioner in the Thames Valley Police election. These votes will be counted on Monday, May 10, and then sent on to the main count at Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury.

All results will be brought to you at Wokingham.today/vote2021