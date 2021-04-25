VOTE 2021: Winnersh

Lib Dem Rachelle Shepherd DuBey is hoping to defend her seat, while the Conservatives will be hoping to snatch it from her.

Polling Stations

To be announced

2021 candidates

Bernadette Mitra, Conservatives

Bernadete Mitra

The past 18 months I have spent a lot of time talking with many Winnersh residents.

I listened carefully to all the views they shared with me. Time and again I was given feedback about issues with antisocial behaviour, flooding, infrastructure, services, and a frustration about the appalling state of both Winnersh and Winnersh Triangle train stations.

After being selected as a candidate, I rolled up my sleeves and worked on approximately 55 cases so far. I therefore fully comprehend and appreciate what really matters to people in Winnersh.

Being a candidate has given me a powerful platform to speak out on these issues – the message is clear; residents want a clean and safe area because it affects their health, well-being, and house prices. Above all, residents want to be listened to.

Sadly, too many people have told me of their disappointment at the lack of real help from the LibDem councillors. Elect a Conservative councillor and see the difference.

Our homes are our sanctuaries – now more so than ever. It is vital that the environment we live in enhance and contribute to our well-being.

My business acumen, alongside a desire to actively engage stakeholders, and an aspiration to serve, will help me in my quest to completely transform Winnersh into a truly desirable area to live. I dream big.

This election you have a choice, continue with the drearily predictable, same old, same old, or to vote for transformation, growth, progress and fresh ideas.

Action not words.

Rachelle Shepherd-Dubey, Lib Dems

Rachelle Shepherd Dubey

I have lived in Winnersh for about 14 years.

I have been a Parish Councillor for nearly 10 years and a Borough Councillor for nine years.

I am the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for planning at Wokingham Borough Council.

I have been an eye doctor, worked in IT for Intel, NASA, and other Companies.

I have also practised as a psychotherapist working with adults and young people.

I can often be found walking my dog in Winnersh Meadows or Dinton Pastures.

Allan Murungi, Labour

Allan Murungi

Allan lives in Winnersh with his young family. Allan is an IT networking professional.

He is particularly keen to see Wokingham Borough Council improve the way it deals with adoption of new estates. Residents on new estates are often let in limbo due to the delays in getting the roads, open spaces and other infrastructure adopted by the Council. Allan believes that as the residents of new estates are paying their Council Tax they should be treated much better by WBC.

With two children under three years old, Allan also takes a keen interest in the quantity and quality of local play and educational opportunities for children

Karen Clyde, Freedom Alliance

Awaiting candidate’s details

2016 results

2019 results