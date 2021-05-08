VOTE 2021: Wokingham Conservatives on brink of local election victory

THE Conservatives are poised to maintain control of Wokingham Borough Council following this year’s local elections.

The ruling party is currently two seats away from a majority with six seats left to be declared – four of them are seen as safe Conservative seats.

The count is currently taking place at Loddon Valley Leisure Centre in Lower Earley, with strict social distancing measures in place.

The party has made some gains, including Bulmershe and Whitegates. Shahid Younis won the seat from Wokingham Labour group leader Andy Croy.

Another success was in Loddon, which they gained from independent candidate Richard Dolinski who stepped down. However, Mr Dolinski had been elected as a Conservative in 2016.

Also coming into the borough council for the first time is Jackie Rance, who takes over Charlotte Haitham-Taylor’s Shinfield South seat for the party.

The Lib Dems made more gains, seeing success in Emmbrook – taking the scalp of executive member UllaKarin Clark, and Evendons where they beat Conservative challenger Daniel Hinton.

The party also held on to their seats in Hawkedon, Twyford and Winnersh.

But they failed to take Hillside from Cllr Pauline Jorgensen.

However, it is rumoured that they may take Wescott ward – the Conservative candidate is Julian McGhee-Sumner, who lost his seat to the Lib Dem’s Maria Gee in 2019. It’s possible that Peter Dennis may be successful in this election.

Maiden Erlegh is also one to watch. Ken Miall stepped down for the Conservatives, and Norman Jorgensen, who lost his seat in 2019 to the Lib Dems, is trying to win there. But with the Lib Dems running Earley Town Council, they will be hoping for another upset.

The results will be expected to be complete by 5.30pm today.

The Police and Crime Commissioner votes will be counted on Monday, May 10.